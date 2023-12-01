SM Supermalls, DOLE hold annual job fairs in select malls nationwide until December 11

The annual SM Job Fair will take place in select SM malls until December 11, offering employment opportunities across various regions of the country.

MANILA, Philippines — SM Supermalls, in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Public Employment Service Office (PESO), and Local Government Units (LGUs), will hold job fairs across SM malls until December 11.

The initiative aims to provide employment opportunities for job seekers and contribute to the government's ongoing efforts to alleviate unemployment in the country.

The Job Fair opened on November 29 at SM City Lucena, followed by SM City Legazpi on December 1.

Additionally, it will be held on December 1 and 2 at SM Cagayan de Oro (CDO) Uptown, on December 2 at SM City Tuguegarao, on December 7 at SM City Iloilo, on December 8 at SM Seaside City Cebu and on December 11 at SM City Olongapo Central.

These job fairs welcome all job seekers, including fresh graduates, returning Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), and those exploring new job options. DOLE has extended invitations to various companies, ensuring a diverse range of job opportunities.

Throughout the job fairs, attendees can submit their resumes and undergo initial interviews with participating companies. Some companies may even extend on-the-spot job offers, providing qualified applicants with immediate employment opportunities.

Since 2008, SM Supermalls has collaborated with DOLE in hosting job fairs.

“At SM Supermalls, we're committed to fostering meaningful connections between job seekers and employers. Our goal is for SM to be recognized as more than just a shopping destination but also as a dynamic job fair matching area, where career opportunities flourish,” said SM Supermalls’ President Steven Tan.

The event celebrates DOLE's 90th Founding Anniversary with the theme 'DOLE 90th Anniversary, Serbisyong Mabilis at Matapat sa Bagong Pilipinas.' It is supported by the Private Sector Advisory Council Jobs Group, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Employers Confederation of the Philippines.

For additional information and updates, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @SMSupermalls on social media.