^

Biz Memos

British Chamber, Philippine envoy to UK Locsin discuss joint efforts on trade, investment, 2024 Great British fest

Philstar.com
November 9, 2023 | 4:05pm
British Chamber, Philippine envoy to UK Locsin discuss joint efforts on trade, investment, 2024 Great British fest

In an effort to sustain the rapidly growing bilateral trade relations between the UK and the Philippines, Chris Nelson, British Chamber of Commerce Philippines (BCCP) executive director/trustee paid a courtesy visit to Ambassador Teodoro Locsin Jr. at the Philippine Embassy in London. The discussion revolved around several economic opportunities present within both countries. 

Among the opportunities that were discussed was the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) to which the UK and the British Chamber support to identify trade barriers and further liberalize the market.

Previously, the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry also welcomed this interest to further promote trade and investment in the country and acknowledged the role of the UK in regional trade integration. 

The recently launched Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS)  was also raised which imposes tariff reductions particularly duty-free and quota-free trade on several products and goods which saves the Philippines up to £20 million UK export tariffs.

The British Chamber believes that the trading scheme is mutually beneficial especially with the growing business community within the UK and the Philippines. In line with this, tariff reduction has also consistently advocated by the British Chamber particularly the extension of lowered tariffs on pork.

With the Philippines, being the second largest UK export market last year– gaining market influence within Filipino importers and distributors. 

Moreover, the much awaited Great British Festival 2024 was also raised– with the Philippine Embassy in London expressing its interest in supporting the event. The return of the festival will take place on the 27th-28th of January 2024 to celebrate the long standing relations between the UK and the Philippines.

Last year, a total of 38 UK companies attended the event and introduced products to the local market. The British Chamber anticipates more fun and larger activities, programs, and performances that capture British culture and engage with the Filipino community. 
 

vuukle comment

BRITISH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

MARKET

PHILIPPINE EMBASSY

TEODORO LOCSIN JR.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
PLDT Enterprise presents PH Digicon 2023: The future of digital leadership
October 19, 2023 - 9:00am

PLDT Enterprise presents PH Digicon 2023: The future of digital leadership

October 19, 2023 - 9:00am
PLDT Enterprise announced that PH Digicon 2023 is set at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay this October 12 to 13.
Biz Memos
fbtw
British Chamber believes British pork exports could assist with local pork shortage
October 13, 2023 - 10:36am

British Chamber believes British pork exports could assist with local pork shortage

October 13, 2023 - 10:36am
The Department of Agriculture Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa reported on Tuesday the projected shortage of local pork supply...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Filipino Chinese entrepreneurs donate 6,200 public schools in 'Operation Barrio Schools'
October 4, 2023 - 3:00pm

Filipino Chinese entrepreneurs donate 6,200 public schools in 'Operation Barrio Schools'

October 4, 2023 - 3:00pm
Why is the numerically small ethnic Chinese minority in the Philippines—estimated to be no more than 2% of the Filipino...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Ayala Land and Cathay Land break ground for 800-hectare Southmont
brandSpace
September 29, 2023 - 9:30am

Ayala Land and Cathay Land break ground for 800-hectare Southmont

September 29, 2023 - 9:30am
Ayala Land and Cathay Land recently broke ground for Southmont, a new estate located in Silang, Cavite. 
Biz Memos
fbtw
EastWest bags accolade; JCB Credit Card is Asian Banker&rsquo;s Best Credit Card for 2023
brandSpace
September 28, 2023 - 3:00pm

EastWest bags accolade; JCB Credit Card is Asian Banker’s Best Credit Card for 2023

September 28, 2023 - 3:00pm
EastWest and JCB International together launched JCB Credit Card, Japan’s only international payment brand last November...
Biz Memos
fbtw
British Chamber extends support to anti-agricultural smuggling act as a priority bill
September 26, 2023 - 6:34pm

British Chamber extends support to anti-agricultural smuggling act as a priority bill

September 26, 2023 - 6:34pm
The British Chamber warmly extended its support as Malacañang announced the twenty priority bills under the Marcos...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with