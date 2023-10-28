^

QC government to host 'Future of Work Conference' in November

October 28, 2023 | 3:40pm
MANILA, Philippines — To prepare business establishments for the future of work, the Quezon City government will be holding the “INNOVATE.ADAPT.THRIVE: The Quezon City Future of Work Conference 2023” on November 13 and 14, 2023 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Ortigas, Quezon City.

The two-day conference aims to share relevant knowledge and best practices in creating safe, inclusive, resilient and sustainable workplace environments.

“We want  Quezon City to be at the forefront of promoting future ready work environments. To do so, we need to enable businesses to face the challenges of a rapidly changing world,” Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

The Future Of Work conference will discuss how work, workers and the workplace are predicted to evolve in the coming years. It will tackle how organizations can plan for a just transition to digitization, adapt to AI,  retool their workforce, as well as retrofit their workspaces with environmentally sustainable technologies and make them disaster proof. 

Belmonte said that this will also be an opportune time to help businesses comply with local and national regulations about safe and inclusive workspaces.

“The speakers we have invited will present local and global best practices relevant to the growth of QC businesses. We hope to reinforce and strengthen the city’s thrust of becoming a resilient and sustainable city,” the Quezon City mayor said.

For more details about the “Quezon City Future of Work Conference 2023,” you can visit qcfutureofwork.quezoncity.gov.ph.

