SM Prime Group wins big at Asia's Best Employer Brands

(From left) Catherine Hernandez, regional HR manager, Steven Tan, president, SM Supermalls, Cheryll Ruth Agsaoay, vice president of HR, Joseph Anthony Rodriguez, assistant vice president of HR, and Chloe Delos Santos-Chua, senior HR manager

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrating innovations in HR practices, processes and programs, SM Prime Group clinches a remarkable feat during the Asia Best Employer Brand Awards 2023 held on August 17 at the Pan Pacific, Singapore.

Awarded among Asia’s Best Employer Brands 2023 are SM Prime Holdings Inc., SM Supermalls and SM Development Corporation.

The spotlight was also cast on SM Prime’s HR Leaders, Maria Margarita Guevara, vice president, HR, SMPHI, Cheryll Ruth Agsaoay, vice president, HR, SM Supermalls, and Rhoneil Caimol, vice president, HR, SMDC as they were also awarded as one of the Top Most HR Leaders in Asia.

Photo Reason Maria Margarita Guevara, vice president, HR, SMPHI and Rhoneil Caimol, vice president, HR, SMDC

These prestigious accolades stand as a testament to SM Prime’s unwavering commitment to redefining HR practices, processes and programs through groundbreaking innovation.

As the SM Prime Group celebrate this recognition, the company remains steadfast in pushing boundaries, continuously transforming the employee experience and creating a workplace culture built on diversity, collaboration and innovation.