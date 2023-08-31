British Chamber supports extension of EO 10, amendments to Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act

In an interview on August 28, Chris Nelson, executive director/trustee of the British Chamber of Commerce Philippines (BCCP), expressed the British Chamber's support for the extension of Executive Order No. 10, which reduced tariff rates on pork, beef and other commodities.

In December 2022, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Executive Order No. 10, which extended the lower tariff rates on key commodities to address rising prices until the end of 2023.

The Chamber has been working closely with the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) in relation to this initiative which will further boost pork exports.

“As we've seen, pork exports from the UK have risen significantly in 2022. It was up to 34,000, up over 34%. What we're seeing as well is this is assisting in terms of inflation and we think that's a key point and I think that the President will look at lower tariffs,” Nelson said.

Furthermore, Nelson highlighted the importance of the passage of the amendments to the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act as it strengthens the agricultural sector which also allows food security, sustainable farming, and enhancement of agricultural value chains in the country.

As the British Chamber continues to promote trade relations between the UK and the Philippines, collaborative efforts with the Marcos Jr. administration and other key partners will help the country’s ease of doing business and make the Philippines an investment destination.