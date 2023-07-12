^

British Chamber to host 'A Year After: Build, Better, More' event on Thursday

Philstar.com
July 12, 2023
British Chamber to host 'A Year After: Build, Better, More' event on Thursday

Makati City, Philippines — On July 13, 2023, the British Chamber of Commerce Philippines (BCCP) will be hosting the event, “A Year After: Build, Better, More” in Raffles Hotel.

This year, 2023, will be a great year for economic growth and a more robust economy. A year after President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.’s administration, the event will look into the progressing economic developments and key achievements. With various honorable guests, speakers and representatives from the government and private sectors.

"A Year After: Build, Better, More" will discuss the plans that continue the momentum of making a resilient, digitalized and investment-driven country.

Further, the upcoming event will assess the key challenges facing the business community towards further opening up the economy.

“This event will focus on how President Marcos Jr.’s leadership has continued the momentum of further liberalising the Philippine economy. With strong United Kingdom-Philippines trade relations, full foreign ownership of renewable energy, and extension lower tariffs on pork — these key benefits help our country to be an investment destination,” said BCCP Executive Director Chris Nelson.

Some keynote speakers include Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, Department of Finance Undersecretary Ma. Luwalhati Dorotan-Tiuseco and Department of Budget and Management Assistant Secretary Romeo Matthew Balanquit, Department of Information and Communications Technology Chief of Staff Mon Gutierrez, and HSBC Philippines President and CEO Sandeep Uppal.

Further, more trade and investment opportunities for foreign investors and companies are expected to enter the Philippine market. The British Chamber remains committed to strengthening United Kingdom-Philippines trade relations by reinforcing the British presence in the country.

