British Chamber visits Philippine Embassy in London

LONDON, United Kingdom — Philippine Ambassador to the United Kingdom Teodoro Locsin Jr. met with British Chamber of Commerce Philippines’ Executive Director/Trustee Chris Nelson on May 19, 2023.

The meeting focused on reinforcing UK-Philippines trade relations and further ease of doing business for both countries. The total trade between the UK and the Philippines was £2.4 billion in the four quarters to the end of Q4 2022.

Some key discussions include this year’s achievements for UK-trade investments in the country — such as Diageo’s acquisition of Don Papa Rum and Inchape’s controlling stake in the CATS Group of Companies.

“We focused on trade investment opportunities between the UK and the Philippines. The British Chamber is happy to work with Ambassador Locsin Jr. and the team, and to continue to strengthen the trade relations between both countries,” said Nelson.

Ambassador Locsin Jr. and Nelson’s meeting also covered the recent success of the Great British Festival in BGC with over 50,000 attendees. There were 38 companies that participated in the event such as Shell, CyberQ, and PruLife UK. Nelson shared that he also looks forward to doing the Great British Festival again, and highlighting more trade and investment opportunities.

The British Chamber remains committed to further liberalizing the Philippine economy and continuing the momentum of UK-Philippines trade relations.