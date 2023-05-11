Singapore Diagnostics wins Healthcare Asia Awards for trailblazing initiatives

MANILA, Philippines — With the theme “Recognizing Trailblazing Initiatives in the Healthcare Sector,” this year’s Healthcare Asia Awards recognized healthcare institutions for their remarkable achievements post-pandemic.

Among the awardees was medical laboratory Singapore Diagnostics (SGD), which was named “Diagnostics Provider of the Year.”

SGD is a subsidiary of Pathology Asia (PAH), one of Southeast Asia’s large medical diagnostic groups with laboratory, genomic and digital health operations in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Australia.

This year’s edition of Healthcare Asia Awards deliberated on the performances of healthcare institutions across the region, over the past 24 months, for their innovation and initiatives to better serve patients and protect workers.

The healthcare institutions were made to identify the challenges encountered and solutions implemented. Finally, they were asked what unique solutions they introduced to overcome these challenges.

The panel lauded SGD for demonstrating success amidst the challenges in quality, access and skills facing the industry.

The company was joined by other awardees from all over Asia in 27 categories.

SGD is also listed in this year’s Philippine Growth Champions by international market research firm Statista. These are the Top 25 businesses that have significantly contributed to the fast-paced growth and business climate in the Philippines.

It has also been accredited by the College of American Pathologists since 2019, and is just one of a few international laboratories to receive the distinction.

Since its establishment in late 2013 in the Philippines, SGD has been processing laboratory requirements for over 600 hospitals, clinics, laboratories and healthcare institutions.

It serves up to 50,000 patients every month and running up to 3.5 million laboratory examinations a year.

The company also serves as a training ground for Filipino medical technologists and clinicians who eventually work in top hospitals and health institutions all over the world.