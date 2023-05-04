Smart follows through 'Best Network' award with Ookla citation as Fastest Mobile Network in Q1

In its latest Speedtest Global Index covering Q1 2023, Ookla reported that Smart delivered the country’s fastest median download speeds at 33.39Mbps. Its closest competitor clocked in with a median download speed of 22.29Mbps.

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) builds on its prestigious distinction as the Philippines’ Best Mobile Network as it continued to provide significantly higher download speeds for customers in the first quarter of 2023, according to the latest report by Ookla®, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence.

Best mobile network for best customer experience

The latest Speedtest results further strengthen Smart position as the first and only Philippine mobile operator to win Ookla’s Best Mobile Network Award for Q1-Q2 2022 and Q3-Q4 2022.

To clinch this rare citation, Smart won both the Fastest Mobile Network and Best Mobile Coverage awards within the same reporting periods of Ookla.

“Smart’s best mobile network puts us in the best position to provide the best customer experience and empower Filipinos to truly live more today," Francis Flores, SVP and head of Consumer Business Group - Individual at Smart, said.

According to Flores, Smart’s fastest speeds and widest coverage are key in enabling customers to make the most of the moments that matter to them—from sharing updates with family and friends on social media instantly, making crystal-clear video calls with loved ones, uploading and downloading files for work and school in seconds, streaming the latest series and movies in high-definition seamlessly, and playing bandwidth-heavy games without lag, among others.

“At the heart of our network leadership is our obsession with providing Filipinos the best customer experience,” he added.

Speedtest leader across the country

Data from Ookla’s latest country report showed that Smart is the fastest mobile network in Metro Manila, Cebu City and Davao Region, as well as other key cities and provinces.

These include Abra, Agusan del Norte, Aklan Albay, Bataan, Batangas, Benguet, Biliran, Bohol, Bulacan, Bukidnon, Cagayan Valley, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Cavite, Davao del Sur, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Iloilo, Isabela, La Union, Laguna, Leyte, Marinduque, Mountain Province, Negros Occidental, Nueva Ecija, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Quezon, Rizal, Romblon, South Cotabato, Tarlac, Zambales and Zamboanga del Sur.

Aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals

Smart's 3G, 4G/LTE and 5G network covers 97% of the country's population, with its approximately 76,500 base stations, including more than 7,200 5G base stations and close to about 38,800 LTE base stations.

Smart's continuous improvement of its mobile network is aligned with the PLDT Group’s endeavors to anchor initiatives on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG), particularly on SDG No. 9 on Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.