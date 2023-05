Meralco: Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting

The Annual Stockholders' Meeting of Meralco will be conducted virtually via https://company.meralco.com.ph/corporate-governance/SERVE on May 30, 2023 at 10 a.m.

MANILA, Philippines — The Annual Stockholders' Meeting of Meralco will be conducted virtually via https://company.meralco.com.ph/corporate-governance/SERVE on May 30, 2023 at 10 a.m.

Please see notice below: