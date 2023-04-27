Coca Cola, Davao del Sur lead initiatives for a World Without Waste

Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc. (CCBPI), Davao del Sur Province and its 10 cities and municipalities formalize their partnership for a World Without Waste on April 25. Davao del Sur was led by Gov. Yvonne Cagas (middle), Coca-Cola was led by Commercial Unit Director for Southeast Mindanao Edgar Allan Neri, Stakeholder Relations Director Atty. Mark Cox and Coca-Cola Davao del Sur Plant Manager Amy Mauricio.

MANILA, Philippines — Collective action brings impactful change, and Coca-Cola is working closely with its partners to lead efforts that will help solve environmental issues stemming from packaging waste.

Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc. (CCBPI), the local bottling arm of Coca-Cola, is bringing its global vision of creating a World Without Waste to life through a long-standing partnership with the Provincial Government of Davao del Sur.

All local government units (LGUs) that comprise the province—namely, Digos City, Bansalan, Hagonoy, Kiblawan, Magsaysay, Malalag, Matanao, Padada, Sta. Cruz and Sulop—have joined the World Without Waste initiative to institute wide-ranging, positive initiatives for a greener future.

“Our commitment at Coca-Cola is to help collect and recycle the equivalent of every bottle and can that we sell by 2030—and we are maximizing all our resources and strengthening our collaborations with like-minded entities to make that happen,” Gareth McGeown, CEO and President of CCBPI, says.

“We are very proud of our continued partnership with the province of Davao del Sur and its municipalities, which share this considerable undertaking toward sustainability. Through their support, post-consumer PET plastic bottles from Davao del Sur municipalities are now at PETValue Philippines facility for recycling,” McGeown adds.

Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc. in partnership with the Province of Davao del Sur collected almost 6MT from Sulop, Malalag, Bansalan and Sta. Cruz

Tapon to Ipon, Basta Klaro Panalo

“Tapon to Ipon, Basta Klaro, Panalo” is CCBPI’s nationwide program to collect used, clear PET bottles to give them new life and overall help avert packaging waste.

Used plastic bottles from any brand and manufacturer are taken in by Coca-Cola, as long as the packaging is clear and thus recyclable.

Since its launch, the Tapon to Ipon program has taken many forms to better reach and resonate with more Filipinos.

Through various channels, it has been working to raise awareness about the inherent recyclability of PET bottles, as it has ensured that recycling infrastructure is accessible to everyone.

Another core feature of Tapon to Ipon is the acceleration of collection efforts to ensure that plastic bottles gathered from LGU partners and local communities are diverted to PETValue Philippines—the country’s first bottle-to-bottle recycling facility—for processing into new, food-grade packaging material.

Coca-Cola’s partnership with Davao del Sur is a perfect example of the impact of Tapon to Ipon and how shared undertakings can institute lasting change.

Tapon to Ipon sari-sari store collection hubs

Under the program, trade outlets such as sari-sari stores and wholesalers are tapped to serve as collection hubs for PET bottles. These outlets—which often double as community landmarks and help bring Coca-Cola products closer to Filipino homes—are now also hubs through which plastic packaging gets collected for recycling.

Around 70 Tapon to Ipon sari-sari collection hubs have been established across Davao del Sur, in a move supported by the provincial government, city and municipalities’ environment and natural resources offices.

CCBPI, which has long seen trade outlets as vital partners, has recognized that sari-sari stores are uniquely positioned to serve as a crucial juncture for Filipinos to divert recyclable plastic away from landfills and toward their reuse potential.

To further encourage Davao del Sur store owners to participate, Coca-Cola developed an incentive-based strategy that provides SMEs additional income on top of their sari-sari store business.

Consumers also benefit from the program, receiving Coca-Cola products in exchange for the used plastic bottles they turn over at the Tapon to Ipon sari-sari store hubs.

Photo Release Davao del Sur’s Provincial Environment and Natural Resources (PENRO LGU) joins the launch of Tapon to Ipon store collection hubs in the communities.

Large-scale collection of recyclable PET plastic bottle packaging

Through Davao del Sur’s Provincial Solid Waste Management Board (PSWMB) Technical Working Group Resolution No. 01-2022, CCBPI’s Tapon to Ipon program for the collection of clear PET packaging has been officially endorsed for integration in the provincial government’s solid waste management plans.

It particularly addresses the stockpiles of post-consumer clear PET plastic bottles that have accumulated over the years in the city and municipalities across Davao del Sur—these are now being hauled out of eco-centers and into PETValue Philippines.

Emphasizing the need for having policies in place to help create a litter-free environment, the Provincial Government of Davao del Sur also passed Ordinance No. 20-38 that regulates the use of single-use plastics.

The tie-up between the local government and CCBPI underscores the strength of a collaborative partnership, as the large-scale collection has already resulted in the accumulation of almost 6,000kg or 6MT in stockpiles of PET plastic bottles from Sulop, Malalag, Bansalan and Sta. Cruz.

Photo Release Davao del Sur Gov. Yvonne Cagas joined CCBPI in launching three pop-up collection booths at Digos malls last March.

Tapon to Ipon pop-ups in malls

Davao del Sur Gov. Yvonne Cagas also joined CCBPI in launching three pop-up collection booths at Gaisano Grand Mall Digos, Davao Central Warehouse Club Digos and Puregold Digos last March.

The Tapon to Ipon pop-up booths, which encouraged mall-goers to drop off used clear PET plastic bottles at designated areas, collected almost 200 kilograms of clear PET bottles during the two-day activity.

“Davao del Sur wants to lead by example. We want to bring collection and recycling initiatives closer to our people. The Tapon to Ipon program tells our communities that recycling their PET bottles is not a huge and daunting task with the help of accessible infrastructure and the support of partners with common goals. We are thankful to Coca-Cola for reaching out to us—we welcome innovative projects and partnerships like this and promote a greener, healthier country for all Filipinos,” said Governor Cagas.

Photo Release Davao del Sur Gov. Yvonne Cagas and CCBPI's Edgar Allan Neri

The move to bring the program closer to local communities—make recycling infrastructure more accessible—remains a key achievement of the CCBPI Tapon to Ipon collection program.

The company also activates its Tapon to Ipon pop-up booth during local festivities, such as at the Araw ng Digos last September 2022, to foster a cleaner and greener celebration among festival-goers.

Coca-Cola’s partnership with Davao del Sur highlights the importance of collective action, and how a shared commitment to a common cause can bring about positive changes among Filipinos—as a way of life and as a matter of institutional policy.

CCBPI will continue to work with its valued partners and establish new partnerships across the country, to create stronger environmental programs for local communities.

