UK trade envoy's visit will continue to strengthen UK-Philippines trade relations

Philstar.com
April 25, 2023 | 1:57pm
QUEZON CITY, Philippines — In a live Interview on April 24, Chris Nelson, executive director and trustee of the British Chamber of Commerce Philippines, shared that UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to the Philippines Richard Graham MP will visit Manila, Philippines from April 24 to 27, 2023. 

With continuing efforts to reinforce the strong relations between the UK and the Philippines, Richard Graham MP will meet various high level government officials, British and local company representatives, and investors, including Board Members of the British Chamber. 

“Richard is a long-term friend of the country and he's been here many times before. And obviously, he [will] continue to push and work on developing those relationships,” Nelson said

From Don Papa - Diageo to Inchcape - CATS, the visit will also be an opportunity to come with new investors, which the British Chamber is also advocating for to attract smore UK companies to enter the Philippine Market. 

In addition, with the recent economic developments such as Philippines joining RCEP, the UK joining CPTPP, and new UK-PH DCTS’ upcoming launch  — more foreign direct investments will be expected to come in the country. Indeed, such progress will further liberalise the market making the Philippines an investment destination. 

