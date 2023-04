Annual Stockholders' Meeting of Shell Pilipinas Corporation slated on May 9

The Annual Stockholders' Meeting of Shell Pilipinas Corporation will be conducted virtually through Shell Operated Webcast on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m

MANILA, Philippines — The Annual Stockholders' Meeting of Shell Pilipinas Corporation will be conducted virtually through Shell Operated Webcast on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 2:00 p.m

Please see notice below:

For further details, visit http://pilipinas.shell.com.ph.