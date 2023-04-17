Retiring in luxury with Excalibur Builders

With the expertise of owner Sergio Syjuco, the company promises to help clients achieve their dream luxury retirement home.

MANILA, Philippines — Retiring in luxury is a dream that many people share. The idea of spending your golden years in comfort, surrounded by beauty while enjoying the finer things in life, is an attractive one and something worth aspiring for.

Achieving this, however, requires careful planning and preparation. It helps to have a team of experts then, who not only have the expertise but the empathy to help make this dream come to life.

Luxury homes for the most discerning clients

This is where Excalibur Builders comes in. Owner Sergio “Serge” Syjuco and his equally passionate and talented team have already mastered the art of building luxury homes for the most discerning clients, retirees being one of them.

Take it from them on ways to make smart investments if you are thinking of building a luxury home in a desirable location. Be it a beachfront villa, a mountain retreat or a city sanctuary, making sure of the design that meets your needs and reflects your personal style is top priority for Excalibur Builders.

The Alabang-based firm recognizes how retiring in luxury is about enjoying a high quality of living, a well-deserved chapter in one’s life after decades of hard work. With this, the team makes sure that their home designs cater to the needs of the owners, with health and wellness taking the spotlight, as well as time spent with loved ones, while pursuing activities that bring them joy and fulfillment.

By taking these factors into account, Excalibur Builders helps clients build their retirement home that allows them to live in comfort, beauty and luxury.

For more than 10 years, they have already turned over dozens of homes to extremely satisfied homeowners in Metro Manila and adjacent provinces, with each project a testament to their professionalism and ingenuity.

Clients as inspiration

Unknown to many, Serge’s journey to being one of the country’s go-to builders for luxury residences was not an easy one.

“I started from nothing. I started alone with barely any leads, any capital. It was a tough start. So I started with selling properties, doing minor and major repairs and renovations of homes before I got into building these bespoke homes in the luxury market. That is when I became the president and sole owner of Excalibur Builders,” he shares.

And after over a decade in the business, he has carved a name for himself largely through his hard work and willingness to learn.

“Here in Excalibur Builders, we have a common belief around quality, hard work and the pursuit of excellence. Diligence, accountability, integrity—my clients know me for these,” says Serge, who is also the company’s principal builder and designer.

“We noticed over the years that we align with our clients. Their design language and quality standards are part of our core values in the company.”

Serge does not regret the long road to success. Now at the top of his game at only his mid-30s, he can only look back on his experiences with gratitude.

Excalibur Builders has already mastered both design and build in varying degrees of difficulties. Their mastery of architectural designs is both broad and deep, logical and creative. Name it, Serge and his team can and will do it: from Asian-inspired to Scandinavian-themed; French- to Spanish-modern; and of course, contemporary Filipino homes.

Press release Excalibur Builders believes that every project should be a unique expression of the client's personality and vision.

Client is boss; on time, all the time

One may argue that other builders can do the same, but Serge is confident that Excalibur Builders will exceed expectations. What sets his company apart from direct competitors are two things: they prioritize their clients’ needs, and they have an impressive record of turning over projects within the timeline and the budget.

As proof of their professionalism and stellar reputation, they have dozens of ongoing projects.

Serge takes pride in his efforts to get to know his clients on a personal level. This enables him to better understand what kinds of spaces, amenities and designs are best suited for their needs and wants. This speaks volumes of his passion for his business and his genuine concern for his clients.

“Just like our relationships with our partners, we go beyond what is expected of us,” he explains.

He emphasizes how he and his team keep improving on their relationship with their clients from design, execution and turnover to make the entire process more seamless.

“Like the reports we give to our clients, and how we walk them through the phases, how we show them that quality control is strictly being followed. These are the things that we constantly improve on every year. I’m happy to say that each new client always teaches me something new that can be applied to the next one,” he adds.

Aside from a truly personalized experience throughout the home building process, Serge assures his clients that they are able to deliver on time and within the budget, without compromising quality. This shows how much they value and respect their clients’ time and money.

They do this by accepting only a dozen clients per year to ensure strict quality control and to be “very hands on” with the projects.

“You can call me every day, Monday to Sunday, even at 2 a.m. I don’t care, I’d take your call. And my clients can testify to this. Even in the middle of a meal, I’ll answer your call immediately. That’s how dedicated I am to this passion. To me it’s not business, it’s personal. It’s my name, it’s my reputation,” he enthuses.

These are also the reasons why Excalibur Builders takes on no more than a little over 10 clients a year. The limited number of projects allows them to employ a razor-sharp focus and meticulousness on their client’s needs and wants.

Another thing that puts Excalibur Builders a cut above the rest is their after-care service. “Not a lot of builders have a warranty. You won’t see your builders afterwards usually, or it would be hard to contact them,” explains Serge.

A luxury home for a lifetime

Serge can still be considered young in the industry but despite his relative youth in what could be a cutthroat world, he has already successfully turned over dozens of luxury homes to extremely satisfied clients and rose above his fiercest competitors.

Some of his happy clients are retirees, those who have saved up enough after decades of working, for a home where they could retire in luxurious comfort.

And Serge makes sure that they get that luxury home they deserve.

Building a home is no easy task, especially for those already at the retiring age. Certain features must be taken into serious consideration, planning and execution to ensure the homeowners’ safety and convenience.

He shares, for example, that an open floor plan is preferred for easier mobility in going around the house. Non-slip and non-trip bathrooms, lever-style doorknobs and faucets, better lighting, ramps instead of stairs—these are just some of the features that make a home ready for retirees.

Putting a little bit of the outside inside is also something worth considering. A verdant pocket garden, a tiny waterfall or a wall art made of natural materials could add a touch of nature in a home’s interior.

Excalibur Builders know these by heart, so clients are assured that they are able to move into the luxury home of their dreams, true to the company’s slogan of “Building the Future You Imagined.”

Clients should expect only premium materials, Serge says, such as Italian and Brazilian marble and hard wood like narra. “A signature of Excalibur Builders are our intricate ceiling designs, which is a difficult task to pull off, but which our clients love,” he adds with a touch of pride.

Serge shares that their client base consists of high-ranking CEOs, business owners and foreigners living in the Philippines. “They deserve the best because they have dedicated their lives to working and contributing to our society. They have made significant developments to our communities and to the economy, and they have often overcome significant challenges throughout their lives. It’s Excalibur Builders’ honor to provide them with the best home that they can enjoy,” he says.

Greenhills

Shaping the future clients imagine

Backed by an untarnished reputation for building premium homes for a tasteful clientele, the future can only be even more promising for Serge and Excalibur Builders.

“We ensure that clients experience our homes as pleasurable and emotionally rich as possible,” Serge says. To accomplish this, he explains that their design layout revolves around “versatility, functionality and inclusivity.” Classic components combined with contemporary form and function is how they plan to continue to shape the future their clients imagine.

“Today, with a growing team of architects, engineers and craftsmen who share the same values, we would love to be with our potential clients through the most fruitful moment of their lives,” he adds.

“We’d like to continue designing and building homes capable of carrying memories together with them.”

For inquiries, call Excalibur Builders at (0917) 138-8858 and visit www.excaliburph.com. Follow excalibur_builders on Instagram and excaliburdesign on Facebook.

—JOHANNA L. AÑES-DE LA CRUZ