Shawarma Shack's Walther Buenavista receives 'Nation Builders in Asia' award from Rising Tigers Magazine

MANILA, Philippines — Walther Buenavista of Shawarma Shack who is among the country's most successful millennial entrepreneurs today received the “Nation Builders in Asia” award from Rising Tigers Magazine in an event held last March 30 at The Manila Hotel.

Along with Buenavista's fellow awardees, they were regarded as the “Captains from Different Industries” in the Philippines and in Asia. The award says they are the men and women who are making a difference for this generation and making an impact in society by reaching out to the indigents and marginalized by sharing their greatness with others.

The "Nation Builders in Asia" award was conferred to personalities from different industries, such as StratDev Founder and CEO David Ackerman, Esports Pro Player Tristan Cabrera, ADM & Partners Data Privacy and Consultinnc Inc. Founder & CEO Atty. Arnel Mateo, Viventis Asia Founder & CEO Yu Ming Chin, The Manila Times President & COO Blanca Mercado, Founder & CEO of Jessy & Co. Jessical Bellen, Founder & CEO of Illos Party Tray Nino Rovillos. Rapper Manny Pacquiao and Mutya ng Pilipinas 2022 Iona Gibbs.

A number of government officials also received the award, including Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual, Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos, Congresswoman Margarita Nograles, Congressman Duke Frasco and COMELEC Chairman George Erwin Mojica Carcia, as well as French Ambassador Michèle Boccoz and Romanian Ambassador Raduta Dana Matache.

Buenavista and Shawarma Shack

Buenavista founded Shawarma Shack, now a household name and the home of “Buy One, Take One Shawarma”, a strategy born out of perseverance and dedication. Soon, it became an established trademark in the Philippine food franchise industry.

A forward-looking business entrepreneur, Buenavista started his business with a clear goal—to bring the classic Mediterranean snack closer and more affordable to customers and help provide a livelihood to fellow Filipinos.

This desire, coupled with assertiveness, is his motivation to further expand his business and put up stores in some of the key locations across the country which now has more than 750 branches.

Buenavista invested in his product’s presentation by innovating his production facility. The company’s modern and state-of-the-art commissary is one of the many innovations that he is proud of contributing to his company as he wants to make sure his product is of good quality.

Before receiving this recognition, he was also conferred the “Rising Tigers People To Watch 2023” award as well as the “The Franchise Company of the Year 2022- Local Category” for his company.

His efforts in helping our fellow countrymen during the COVID-19 pandemic and in helping the victims of different typhoons were also recognized by the Philippine Coast Guards and Philippine National Police by creating a company program “Shawarma Shack Cares.”

Buenavista always guides himself in his overall goal of increasing the success of the company’s growth, as well as continuous technological development in terms of innovation and bringing countless employment and entrepreneurial opportunities to the Filipino people.

In his speech, Buenavista shared the award with the hardworking men and women of Shawarma Shack who have been with him in achieving success for the company.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored post.