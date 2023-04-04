Great British Festival reinforces British presence in the Philippines

(As Released) In an interview with One News Now, Chris Nelson, Executive Director and Trustee of the British Chamber of Commerce Philippines, shared how the recently held Great British Festival event in BGC reinforced the close association between the UK and the Philippines.

Chris mentioned that there were 38 participating companies and organisations (such as One World Butchers, CyberQ, PruLife UK, and Shell). Also, there are over 50,000 attendees during the celebration. In collaboration with the British Embassy, Nelson reiterated the importance of highlighting trade and investment opportunities for both countries. The British Council prepared the entertainment program such as performances from British School Manila students, local bands and artists highlighting British music and culture.

In addition, the ratification of RCEP adds a significant dimension to the Philippines, providing access to the world's largest trading block as the primary goal is to make the country an investment destination.

With the Chamber’s efforts to support the Philippine economic laws to further liberalise the market, more UK companies will be allowed to expand their business while making the Philippines a gateway to Southeast Asia to invest. — (As Released)