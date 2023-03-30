^

Biz Memos

Sun Life flexes dominance as No. 1 life insurer in the Philippines

Philstar.com
March 30, 2023 | 5:00pm
Sun Life flexes dominance as No. 1 life insurer in the Philippines
Sun Life of Canada (Philippines) President Alex Narciso and CEO and Country Head Benedict Sison
Press Release

MANILA, Philippines — Sun Life of Canada (Philippines) Inc. (Sun Life) once again flexes its dominance in the Philippine life insurance industry by ranking No. 1 in both the Total Premium Income and New Business categories.

According to a report posted by the Insurance Commission on its website, Sun Life landed on the top spot in terms of Total Premium Income, with earnings reaching more than P52.6 billion as of Dec. 31, 2022.

The top position for this category has been held by the company for 12 straight years, proving the stability and solid strength of the organization.

In parallel results, Sun Life also led in the New Business category by generating more than P9.7 billion worth of new business, eclipsing the figures of the nearest contender within the same period.

“More than anything, being No. 1 reflects the confidence of our clients who have chosen Sun Life to be their partner in securing their future. We thank them for the privilege,” says Sun Life President Alex Narciso.

“Rest assured that we will continue to strive to be worthy of their trust.”

Meanwhile, Sun Life CEO and Country Head Benedict Sison lauded the company’s advisors and employees.

“This accomplishment is the result of everyone’s concerted efforts, as we strive to bring our clients a delightful experience throughout their financial journey. This affirms that anchoring ourselves on our clients and our purpose to help them achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives will always lead us to great results, and we are inspired to do more,” he said.

Now on its 128th year, Sun Life pioneered life insurance in the Philippines and remains to be the longest-standing insurer in the country.

The news about its No. 1 ranking comes on the heels of the announcement by the Trusted Brand Awards that Sun Life has once again earned the Platinum Award in both the Insurance and Investment Fund Company categories for 13 years in a row.

INSURANCE FOR YOU

PHILIPPINE INSURANCE COMMISSION

SUN LIFE OF CANADA (PHILIPPINES) INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Sun Life flexes dominance as No. 1 life insurer in the Philippines
Sponsored
2 hours ago

Sun Life flexes dominance as No. 1 life insurer in the Philippines

2 hours ago
Sun Life of Canada (Philippines) Inc. (Sun Life) once again flexes its dominance in the Philippine life insurance industry...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Annual Stockholders' Meeting of UnionBank slated on April 28
11 hours ago

Annual Stockholders' Meeting of UnionBank slated on April 28

11 hours ago
The annual stockholders' meeting of Union Bank of the Philippines will be held virtually on April 28, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.
Biz Memos
fbtw
UnionBank: Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting
Sponsored
1 day ago

UnionBank: Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting

1 day ago
The annual stockholders' meeting of Union Bank of the Philippines will be held virtually on April 28, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.
Biz Memos
fbtw
Villar Group chair receives Accountancy Centenary Award for Excellence
1 day ago

Villar Group chair receives Accountancy Centenary Award for Excellence

1 day ago
Real estate tycoon and billionaire Manny Villar was conferred the prestigious Accountancy Centenary Award of Excellence in...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Alternergy welcomes former SEC Commissioner Eph Amatong as Adviser to the Board
Sponsored
2 days ago

Alternergy welcomes former SEC Commissioner Eph Amatong as Adviser to the Board

2 days ago
The appointment came following the debut of Alternergy at the Main Board of The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) last 24 March...
Biz Memos
fbtw
CDM launches new classes, new features to accelerate digital skills
Partner
2 days ago

CDM launches new classes, new features to accelerate digital skills

2 days ago
Get up to 40% off deals for all CDM classes. Checkout fast since the discounted rates are limited in slots!
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with