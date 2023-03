UnionBank: Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting

MANILA, Philippines — The Annual Stockholders' Meeting of Union Bank of the Philippines will be conducted virtually via https://asm.unionbankph. com on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.

