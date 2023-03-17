Buildrite to launch new products at WorldBEX 2023, spearheads innovations in construction chemical industry

Magna Prime Chemical Technologies Inc. joins the Philippine World Building and Construction Exposition (WorldBEX) this March 16 to 19 at SMX Convention Center, Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines — Magna Prime Chemical Technologies Inc., the parent company of Buildrite Construction Chemicals and Sinclair Paints, continues to accelerate the progress in the country's construction chemical industry as it joins the Philippine World Building and Construction Exposition (WorldBEX) this March 16 to 19 at SMX Convention Center, Pasay City.

Following a company tradition to launch new products every year, Buildrite announces several additions to their growing product portfolio, including:

These innovative products will be featured on Buildrite's Innovation Hub at SMX Ground Floor, Booth #G800 to G804 & G811 to G815.

"We're excited to introduce our new products and meet people at WorldBEX, especially those interested in discovering the latest innovations in construction chemical technology," said Derrick Tan, Founder and CEO of Magna Prime.

According to CEO Tan, all of these efforts align with their mission to teach the people about the right construction chemical products and methodologies for specific requirements. Furthermore, the company envisions bringing about a future where the country is already on par with international standards, which is one of the reasons why they're raising the bar higher and fast-tracking industry standardization.

Since the launch of their Magtanong Para Sigurado campaign in 2018, the first and original online campaign that teaches the right construction chemical products and methodologies online, Buildrite has been spearheading the innovations in construction chemical technology of the Philippines.

In November last year, Buildrite and Sinclair Paints joined the PhilConstruct Expo and launched SmartBond Flex and Readycrete while simultaneously re-launching Sinclair: The New Generation Paint.

And now at WorldBEX 2023, armed with new products, enhanced services, broader reach, ever-expanding operations, and accelerated momentum, Buildrite and Sinclair Paints aim to seek more advancements in construction chemical technology, share their expertise with the stakeholders, and help the industry flourish.

Those interested in Buildrite and Sinclair Paints' innovative products can register for free at www.worldbex.com. For inquiries about their products, send a direct message to Buildrite's official Facebook page: www.facebook.com/BuildritePhils.