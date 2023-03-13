MR. D.I.Y. gears up for wider CSR program for 2023

A-OK is the overarching corporate social responsibility program where the retailer enables and empowers communities. The program has its roots in the Good Bag Campaign, where proceeds from the purchase of MR. D.I.Y. eco-bags nationwide are eventually donated to its NGO partners.

Company onboards ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation and Alagang Kapatid Foundation as additional partners to its 2023 MR. D.I.Y. A-OK Program; renews engagement with last year’s partners

MANILA, Philippines — They say charity begins at “home.”

MR. D.I.Y., the nation’s favorite family and home improvement one-stop-shop retailer, affirmed its commitment to serve and spread goodwill to its communities this year with the inclusion of two major partners under its umbrella corporate social responsibility (CSR) program, the MR. D.I.Y. A-OK (Acts of Kindness) campaign during a media luncheon at Myons Cuisine, Quezon City in February.

ABS-CBN’s Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation and TV5’s Alagang Kapatid Foundation have partnered with MR. D.I.Y. through the latter’s A-OK campaign for 2023.

Photo Release MR. D.I.Y donated Christmas packs to mothers supported by TV5 Alagang Kapatid Foundation.

The program will also continue its collaboration with World Vision, SOS Children’s Villages and GOM Football Center for Excellence.

The success of the Good Bag Campaign in 2021 inspired the company to level up its CSR program into the A-OK campaign, which focuses on four key pillars: Family Welfare, Preservation and Protection of the Environment, Youth and Education, and Disaster Preparedness.

Photo Release MR. D.I.Y donated home improvement products to World Vision at the Baseco, Quezon City.

MR. D.I.Y. CEO Roselle Marisol Andaya further explained why the company has these CSR initiatives.

“MR.D.I.Y. entered the country in 2018, with our first store opening in Balagtas, Bulacan. That same year, we opened five other stores, one in Ayala, two in Waltermart malls, Sta. Lucia and Fishermall Quezon City. Our market has received us well, owing to our variety of more than 18,000 products under 10 different categories. We celebrated our 100th store milestone last 2020,” the CEO said. “And just last November of 2022, we celebrated our 300th store milestone at SM City Sucat. We are now 339 stores strong—with our latest opening today in Culiat Town Center in Quezon City. From six stores in 2018 to 339 today.”

“But we go the extra mile to ensure that our approach is holistic focusing on the communities we serve. Under this A-OK program, we will strive to create more meaningful initiatives and partnerships with both the public and the private sectors—partnerships and initiatives that are reflective of our program’s four pillars: Family Welfare, Preservation and Protection of the Environment, Youth and Education, and Disaster Preparedness,” said Andaya.

“We look forward to working with our incredible partners to bring our visions to life. We’re confident that these renewed engagements will enable us to better listen to and focus on our communities—to take care of them through effective programs,” she concluded.

