^

Biz Memos

Sun Life releases new protection and savings product with guaranteed cash benefits

Philstar.com
February 17, 2023 | 10:40am
Sun Life releases new protection and savings product with guaranteed cash benefits
Sun Legacy offers one, two, or five annual payment options. The guaranteed cash benefit is equal to 2.15% or 2.25% of the total premiums paid, depending on the plan amount chosen. It will be given annually, beginning a year after the end of the premium-paying period, and will continue until age 100.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — To help more Filipinos grow their wealth and leave a lasting legacy to their loved ones, Sun Life of Canada (Philippines), Inc. has launched Sun Legacy. This limited-pay whole-life insurance product with a savings component offers guaranteed cash value and lifetime guaranteed cash benefits.

Sun Legacy has one, two or five annual payment options. The guaranteed cash benefit is equal to 2.15% or 2.25% of the total premiums paid, depending on the plan amount chosen. It will be given annually, beginning a year after the end of the premium-paying period, and will continue until age 100.

Clients may choose to accumulate guaranteed cash benefits and earn non-guaranteed dividends from the policy as well.

“Sun Legacy allows clients to build on their savings sooner, as it provides the lifetime cash benefits earlier and more frequently,” Sun Life of Canada (Philippines), Inc. President Alex Narciso said. “It can help provide an alternative source of income or help preserve clients’ accumulated wealth.”

Moreover, clients can also secure the future of their loved ones through Sun Legacy’s life insurance protection feature, which is equivalent to 125% of the total premiums paid.

“The Sun Legacy is perfect for clients looking for a straightforward product that provides a more efficient estate plan for the next generation,” Narciso said. “It can play a big part in ensuring a brighter future for our loved ones.”

 

Those interested in availing of the Sun Legacy can contact their Sun Life Advisor or get in touch with one via www.sunlife.com/TalkToAnAdvisor. For more information, visit www.sunlife.com.ph or follow @SunLifePH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

INSURANCE

SUN LIFE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Highlighting close relations between PH and UK with next month&rsquo;s Great British Festival
2 days ago

Highlighting close relations between PH and UK with next month’s Great British Festival

2 days ago
British-style weekend outdoors with family, friends, and officemates are to be expected in the Great British Festival across...
Biz Memos
fbtw
realme 10 Pro Series 5G arrives in Philippines starting at P16,999
2 days ago

realme 10 Pro Series 5G arrives in Philippines starting at P16,999

2 days ago
The realme 10 Pro Series 5G is set to deliver an elevated smartphone experience to all users without the need to spend for...
Biz Memos
fbtw
CitySavings, Thames International partner with QC LGU for pilot learning loss recovery program in PH
2 days ago

CitySavings, Thames International partner with QC LGU for pilot learning loss recovery program in PH

2 days ago
Vice President and Department of Education Secretary Sara Duterte in her Basic Education Report on Jan. 31,...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Roche (Philippines) Inc. 2030 Mission Leapfrog Project celebrates 4th anniversary of NICCA law signing
3 days ago

Roche (Philippines) Inc. 2030 Mission Leapfrog Project celebrates 4th anniversary of NICCA law signing

3 days ago
Roche (Philippines) Inc. 2030 Mission Leapfrog Project celebrates 4th anniversary of NICCA law signing
Biz Memos
fbtw
Shawarma Shack CEO Walther Buenavista among Rising Tiger's &ldquo;People to Watch&rdquo; this 2023
3 days ago

Shawarma Shack CEO Walther Buenavista among Rising Tiger's “People to Watch” this 2023

3 days ago
Among the 12 recipients of the “Rising Tigers: People To Watch 2023” award is the President and CEO of Shawarma...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Ex-DICT Undersecretary Salazar lauded as he bows out from gov't
Sponsored
7 days ago

Ex-DICT Undersecretary Salazar lauded as he bows out from gov't

7 days ago
Acedillo also expressed the hope that Salazar “would continue to be available to our organization and to the larger...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with