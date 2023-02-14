Roche (Philippines) Inc. 2030 Mission Leapfrog Project celebrates 4th anniversary of NICCA law signing

MANILA, Philippines — Anchored on the National Integrated Cancer Control Act (NICCA) and Universal Healthcare (UHC) Law, signed Feb. 14, 2019, Mission Leapfrog is gaining ground nationwide, providing groundbreaking healthcare access to Filipino patients by setting up a fully-funded cancer referral system achieved through multi-sectoral partnerships and digital innovation.

The 2030 Mission Leapfrog Project (MLP) aims to accelerate transformation in healthcare outcomes by attempting to achieve 2030 health systems today. By focusing on the journey of breast and cervical cancer patients and working collaboratively across the ecosystem, Roche (Philippines), Inc, and its partners — national and local government offices, private institutions, civic organizations, patient groups and healthcare provider networks are responding to #ClosetheCareGap for cancer patients.

Photo Release A triple win. The 2030 Mission Leapfrog Project of Roche (Philippines) Inc. was the overall winner during the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines (PHAP) Cares Foundation's 1st Seal of Excellence Awards. The awards were: the Seal of Excellence in Sustainability and Innovation, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Seal of Excellence Award, and Plaque of Recognition in acknowledgment of support in PHAPCares Foundation's various healthcare access initiatives and humanitarian efforts such as emergency response during COVID-19 crisis. MLP addresses the needs of cancer patients and their families by 1) mobilization and education to address the fear of cancer; 2) early screening, innovative diagnostics, and treatment to address medical needs; 3) laying the groundwork for a fully-funded referral system to ease the financial impact of cancer to families, and 4) institutionalizing a cancer program in LGUs and workplaces supported by policy for greater reach and sustainability. Initially started with DepEd in Tacloban City, MLP works across different stakeholder groups and localities. Photo Release Roche Asia Pacific Region Head Ahmed Elhusseiny with 2030 Mission Leapfrog Project Team together with private and public partners during the 2023 Health Forum: "Engaging Public and Private Partners in Increasing Healthcare Access" last January 26, 2023.

* * *

"Let me express my warmest greetings to Roche (Philippines) Inc and its ecosystem partners for the successful conduct of the 2030 Mission Leapfrog Project. I commend you for setting up a platform for greater collaboration among your partner organizations, stakeholders, and citizen representatives who are committed to improving healthcare outcomes in the Philippines and the whole Asian region." — Sara Z. Duterte, vice president of the Philippines, secretary of the Department of Education

* * *

"We recognize the challenges faced by women dealing with Cervical and Breast Cancer, and we are committed to doing everything we can to help. Through Mission Leapfrog, we can make fundamental, lasting changes for the women in our community. " — Dr. Danilo S. Ecarma OIC-city health officer, LGU Tacloban City

* * *

"Sa pakikipagtuwang ng (2030 Mission) Leapfrog Philippines, ay mas higit na tumaas ang kamalayan ng ating mga kababayan. At dahil dito, tumaas ang mga kababaihan na tumatangkilik sa ating programang pangkalusugan. Kung kaya’t masasabi natin na ang Leapfrog Philippines ay katuwang ng Tayabas City Health Office sa kalusugan ng ating bayan.” — Hernando C. Marquez, MD, MPH, MPM, DPAMS, city health officer, Tayabas City, Quezon

* * *

"Undeniably, this national initiative has made a great impact on the community and beneficiaries of MLP. With the engagement of DepEd as one of its active partners, we hope to intensify our efforts on instilling health consciousness among our employees, learners and the whole community." — Evelyn R. Fetalvero, CESO IV, regional director, Department of Education (DepEd)- Eastern Visayas

* * *

"We, therefore, extend our 100% Commitment to supporting the Project, and we shall continue with this Partnership to educate and encourage all women in DepEd Tacloban to be fearless enough to submit themselves for screening which is beneficial to them and their entire families. And thus, we have always to remember that “in this partnership, health is our greatest wealth.” — Mariza S. Magan, Ed.D, CESO V, schools division superintendent, Department of Education - Tacloban City

* * *

“2030 Mission Leapfrog Project highlights the importance of a community’s collective efforts in ensuring women's health. As a Member of its Roundtable, I take great pride in engaging in a co-creative process of inquiry and action on experiments that can create a leapfrog effect with multi-stakeholders. Sustainable public and private partnerships must be in place to address the mountain of challenges for cancer and the realization of the UHC and NICCA Law.” — Dr. Esperenza Cabrall, former health secretary, 2030 Mission Leapfrog roundtable member

* * *

"I have worked in Roche (Philippines) Inc. for 22 years and the job is very fulfilling. I am very proud that we not only develop and provide innovative treatments, but also work with people who are committed to transforming the healthcare system in order to help Filipino patients. Through Mission Leapfrog, I saw firsthand the impact on our DepEd teachers, and consequently, their families." — Jennifer Palencia, health systems partner, Roche (Philippines) Inc., 22 years employee

* * *

"Your Breast and Cervical Cancer interventions in Tacloban City have helped many of my Kababayans, from your education campaign to inform a population that is gravely unacquainted with the risks of cancer to your screening program that detects, diagnoses, and encourages treatment for breast and cervical cancers, the top two diseases that affect Filipino women in terms of incidence." — Hon. Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, speaker, House of Representatives

* * *

"We are delighted with the results of the program's initial rollout. I am optimistic that its expansion to other parts of the Philippines will provide greater relief to our healthcare system and individual patients. As the program pushes for systemic solutions, I believe this collaboration is even more important to solve complex problems that weave through healthcare ecosystems. " — Hon. Jude Philip A. Acidre, deputy majority leader, representative, Tingog Partylist

* * *

"Alam po ninyo ang Breast Cancer, hindi po magandang istorya yan. Malungkot ang pasyente at malungkot ang mga mahal nya sa buhay. Pero dahil merong Leapfrog na proyekto at programa, nakakatulong po tayo. Una, para po sa education about breast cancer. Pangalawa, about the early detection na mga signs and symptoms ng breast cancer. At meron din po tayong interventions together with our partners, pati na rin po rehabilitative. Ibig sabihin, kapag ikaw ay may cancer, MAY PAG-ASA PA!" — Dr. Marthony "Ato" Basco, city health officer, Valenzuela City

* * *

"Truly, we are on a long and hard journey towards a cancer-free country. Battling COVID-19 was hard, and now, battling the epidemic of non-communicable diseases will be even harder. However, with the support of our partners and the continued dedication of our health workers, we, the men and women of Western Visayas, are strong in our commitment to fight cancer." — Adriano P. Suba-an, MD, MPH, MCHM, CESO IV, regional director, Department of Health, Center for Health Development Western Visayas

* * *

"In these challenging times, collaboration is essential to making health programs successful. As the City Mayor of Tacloban, I am pleased to pledge my support for the 2030 Mission Leapfrog Project to continue to bring leapfrog change to the city and the entire Philippines.” — Hon. Alfred S. Romualdez, city mayor, Tacloban City

* * *

"I am proud to express our wholehearted support for Roche Philippines' national initiative, 2030 Mission Leapfrog Project. We are confident that this program will significantly help prevent many Filipino educators from developing breast and cervical cancer and save the lives of those who have already contracted the disease." — Rafael O. Encarnacion, third vice president, Quezon City Cubao Lions Club

* * *