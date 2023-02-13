^

Biz Memos

Shawarma Shack CEO Walther Buenavista among Rising Tiger's “People to Watch” this 2023

Philstar.com
February 13, 2023 | 1:56pm
Shawarma Shack CEO Walther Buenavista included in Rising Tiger's âPeople to Watchâ this 2023
Walther Buenavista (left) receiving the award from Ms. Becky Garcia (center) and Ambassador Jarosaw Szczepankiewicz (right)
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Recognizing different individuals who are making an impact in their respective fields was one of the highlights of the recently concluded event held at the Presidential Suite of The Manila Hotel last February 10, 2023.

Among the 12 recipients of the “Rising Tigers: People To Watch 2023” award is the President and CEO of Shawarma Shack, Walther Buenavista, who has his fair share of humble beginnings and now operates more than 750 stores present in key cities nationwide.  

Shawarma Shack was borne out of the simple diligence and perseverance values in business which quickly became a household name to many. Walther Buenavista, called the "Godfather of Shawarma", faced many challenges but using his values as his compass, he continue to grow and succeed.

Buenavista believes that what goes around comes around, and he wants to share this triumph with other people. The company created a system around the idea of providing Filipinos with clean, delicious and affordable food, and scale so that everyone can benefit. The company’s rapid growth also gave our countrymen an opportunity for entrepreneurship and generated jobs to help them upgrade their lives.

Walther Buenavista during his regular visit to the commissary.
Photo Release

The honorees, in their own respective fields, have proven to be one of the leaders of this generation to be emulated by many. Other awardees include:

  • Brian Poe Llamanzares
  • DILG Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez
  • DICT Undersecretary Anna Mae Llamantillo
  • Arch. Miko Delos Reyes of Imagimax
  • Congresswoman Margarita Nograles
  • Rafael Oria, Jr. of Landco
  • Atty. Arnel Mateo
  • Dionisio Tan, Jr. of TCI Village Inc.
  • Coco Martin
  • Lovi Poe
  • Michelle Dee, 
  • Billboard chart-topping Japanese rapper "King Tomoro"

Ambassador of Poland H.E. Jarosaw Szczepankiewicz and Ms. Maria Rebecca “Becky” Garcia, Founder and President of Philippine DanceSport and the Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Vonotec, Inc. presented the awards.

Also, present at the event is former Senator and President of Manila Hotel Atty. Joey Lina. 

From left: Former DOJ Secretary and Ombudsman Merceditas Guttierez, former Senator Joey Lina, President of Tag Media, Ms. Grace Bondad Nicolas poses with Walther Buenavista during the socials.
Photo Release

Walther Buenavista took the risks in starting the business and now enjoys the fruits of his hard work. 

In return, he created “Shawarma Shack Cares”, a CSR program of the company which aims to be of a helping hand to fellow Filipinos who were badly affected by natural catastrophes.

Additionally, the company was one of the first companies to provide meals to front-liners in Metro Manila, both medical and police forces, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 

Disclaimer: This sponsored post is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.

SHAWARMA SHACK
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Ex-DICT Undersecretary Salazar lauded as he bows out from gov't
Sponsored
3 days ago

Ex-DICT Undersecretary Salazar lauded as he bows out from gov't

3 days ago
Acedillo also expressed the hope that Salazar “would continue to be available to our organization and to the larger...
Biz Memos
fbtw

BTI Payments expands access to financial services

3 days ago
Financial services provider BTI Payments is setting its sights to serve a growing market of digital services.
3 days ago
Biz Memos
fbtw
Latest InLife campaign encourages Filipinos to continue dreaming despite the odds
4 days ago

Latest InLife campaign encourages Filipinos to continue dreaming despite the odds

4 days ago
From the pandemic to the rising prices of commodities, from global crises to personal struggles — many things can dampen...
Biz Memos
fbtw
realme 10 Pro Series 5G set to launch in Philippines on February 14
6 days ago

realme 10 Pro Series 5G set to launch in Philippines on February 14

6 days ago
#DisplayNewVision: Redefining the way we see with flagship-level displays
Biz Memos
fbtw
Jollibee Group coin banks share joy of education with indigent youth
10 days ago

Jollibee Group coin banks share joy of education with indigent youth

10 days ago
JGF has been implementing the Access, Curriculum and Employability (ACE) Scholarship Program in partnership with technical-vocational...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Magna Prime&rsquo;s construction and paint brands extend 'Lakbayanihan' spirit to Sta. Maria, Bulacan
Sponsored
12 days ago

Magna Prime’s construction and paint brands extend 'Lakbayanihan' spirit to Sta. Maria, Bulacan

12 days ago
The parent company of Buildrite Construction Chemicals and Sinclair Paints, Magna Prime Chemical Technologies Inc., celebrates...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with