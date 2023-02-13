Shawarma Shack CEO Walther Buenavista among Rising Tiger's “People to Watch” this 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Recognizing different individuals who are making an impact in their respective fields was one of the highlights of the recently concluded event held at the Presidential Suite of The Manila Hotel last February 10, 2023.

Among the 12 recipients of the “Rising Tigers: People To Watch 2023” award is the President and CEO of Shawarma Shack, Walther Buenavista, who has his fair share of humble beginnings and now operates more than 750 stores present in key cities nationwide.

Shawarma Shack was borne out of the simple diligence and perseverance values in business which quickly became a household name to many. Walther Buenavista, called the "Godfather of Shawarma", faced many challenges but using his values as his compass, he continue to grow and succeed.

Buenavista believes that what goes around comes around, and he wants to share this triumph with other people. The company created a system around the idea of providing Filipinos with clean, delicious and affordable food, and scale so that everyone can benefit. The company’s rapid growth also gave our countrymen an opportunity for entrepreneurship and generated jobs to help them upgrade their lives.

Photo Release Walther Buenavista during his regular visit to the commissary.

The honorees, in their own respective fields, have proven to be one of the leaders of this generation to be emulated by many. Other awardees include:

Brian Poe Llamanzares

DILG Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez

DICT Undersecretary Anna Mae Llamantillo

Arch. Miko Delos Reyes of Imagimax

Congresswoman Margarita Nograles

Rafael Oria, Jr. of Landco

Atty. Arnel Mateo

Dionisio Tan, Jr. of TCI Village Inc.

Coco Martin

Lovi Poe

Michelle Dee,

Billboard chart-topping Japanese rapper "King Tomoro"

Ambassador of Poland H.E. Jarosaw Szczepankiewicz and Ms. Maria Rebecca “Becky” Garcia, Founder and President of Philippine DanceSport and the Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Vonotec, Inc. presented the awards.

Also, present at the event is former Senator and President of Manila Hotel Atty. Joey Lina.

Photo Release From left: Former DOJ Secretary and Ombudsman Merceditas Guttierez, former Senator Joey Lina, President of Tag Media, Ms. Grace Bondad Nicolas poses with Walther Buenavista during the socials.

Walther Buenavista took the risks in starting the business and now enjoys the fruits of his hard work.

In return, he created “Shawarma Shack Cares”, a CSR program of the company which aims to be of a helping hand to fellow Filipinos who were badly affected by natural catastrophes.

Additionally, the company was one of the first companies to provide meals to front-liners in Metro Manila, both medical and police forces, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

