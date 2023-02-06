realme 10 Pro Series 5G set to launch in Philippines on February 14

#DisplayNewVision: Redefining the way we see with flagship-level displays

MANILA, Philippines — After the immense success of the realme 10, which was launched at the end of 2022, realme, the Philippines no. 1 smartphone brand for seven consecutive quarters (based on IDC’s Q3 2022 sell-in report), is starting the year "PROudly" with the back-to-back launch of the realme 10 Pro Series 5G which comprises the realme 10 Pro+ 5G and the realme 10 Pro 5G.

“For every generation of the Number Series, realme has brought leap-forward innovation more accessible to its consumers. From the first-ever Quad Camera setup to hit the country with the realme 5, to the revolutionizing 65W fast charging with the realme 7 Pro, to the Sony IMX766 sensor-backed realme 9 Pro+, we can really see the brand’s commitment to provide at least one key aspect to its Number Series. This time around, realme is focusing on display with the introduction of the 120Hz Large Flagship Tier Displays for its realme 10 Pro Series. We hope that this feature will #DisplayNewVision to our users,” shares Austine Huang, realme Philippines’ VP for marketing.

Providing premium smartphone experience without paying premium

Flagship-tier displays

Display is the key area that realme focused on with the realme 10 Pro Series 5G smartphones. Coming from the success of last year’s camera focused realme 9 Pro Series, this time around the brand is determined to provide flagship-level displays whilst staying within a mid-range price point.

The realme 10 Pro+ 5G boasts a 120Hz Curved AMOLED Display that has a 6.7”Curved Display made with 0.65mm Double-Reinforced Glass and a 61° Precision Curvature resulting to ultra-thin bezels with the chin being only 2.33mm, the thinnest yet from the number series.

It also houses a FHD+ Resolution at 2412x1080, a 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz that can top out at 1260Hz when the usage scenario supports it, and a brightness that can peak up to 950 Nits.

The realme 10 Pro 5G on the other hand, has a 120Hz Boundless Display that’s nearly bezel-less with its 6.72” FHD+ LCD and has a screen-to-body ratio of 93.76%. Alongside these features include a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, support for 6 Levels Refresh Rates and lastly, a 680 Nits brightness level even under direct sunlight.

The realme 10 Pro 5G also makes use of Double-Reinforced Glass for added durability. Additionally, both smartphones are awarded with a TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification which means that users are guaranteed reduced blue light emission without compromise for visual image quality.

Powerful 5G-capable processors

The realme 10 Pro Series also utilizes 5G-capable processors for power efficiency and support the rest of the embedded hardware and software that powers the smartphones.

The realme 10 Pro is run by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Processor while the realme 10 Pro+ 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G. The 5G capabilities of both smartphones means it can seamlessly keep up with its users’ day-to-day smartphone activities, may it be for productivity, or leisure.

Large storage and upgraded UI alongside large battery and fast charging

The realme 10 Pro Series 5G will also offer large storage options. Now coming straight out of the box, both phones have an enhanced RAM Expansion Technology and a DRE reaching up to a total of 8GB from the internal storage to act as RAM.

The realme 10 Pro+ 5G will be available with the 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB storage variants, while the realme 10 Pro 5G with the 8GB+256GB storage option. They will also both have a more enhanced realme UI, based on Android 13, which elevates several features including better stability, power efficiency, as well as security, and more optimal performance.

In terms of battery and charging, the realme 10 Pro Series 5G has a large, industry-standard battery at 5000mAh, with 67W SUPERVOOC Charge for the realme 10 Pro+ 5G and a 33W SUPERVOOC Charge for the realme 10 Pro 5G.

Capable camera with trendsetting product design

The realme 10 Pro Series 5G is designed with the crowd-favorite 108MP ProLight Camera which makes use of a Samsung HM6 Sensor, for high resolution shots at more than 108 Million Pixels and uses Nonapixel Plus Technology that allows pixel binning for improved image quality even in low-light situations.

The realme 10 Pro Series 5G also comes with an enhanced realme UI’s ProLight Imaging Technology with a new feature called HyperShot Imaging Architecture that optimizes the production of images taken in three sectors: faster image processing, providing clarity of photos taken, and night time shots. It also now utilizes Street Photography Mode 3.0 and new camera features such as One Shot, Super Group Portrait and AI Video Tracking which can determine the main subject when taking videos.

Like its predecessors, the realme 10 Pro Series 5G is pushing boundaries when it comes to its product design. It now adapts a boxier build with rounded corners, while the realme 10 Pro+ 5G’s curved display provides for a premium in-hand feel.

Both smartphones sport an eye-catching Hyperspace Design for its Hyperspace Gold color variant which is inspired by the scenic visuals of going through hyperspace tunnels. The patterns and light effects on the back of the phone give an illusion or sense of depth to one’s eyes when tilted at an angle. On the other hand, the Dark Matter and Nebula Blue color options ideated from other elements in outer space.

Stay tuned to experience the #DisplayNewVision capabilities of the two smartphones. Check out the realme PH Facebook page to get updates on the official live stream launch.