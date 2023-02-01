Magna Prime’s construction and paint brands extend 'Lakbayanihan' spirit to Sta. Maria, Bulacan

Mayor Omeng Ramos of Sta. Maria, Bulacan and Magna Prime Founder and CEO Derrick A. Tan during the turnover of Magna Prime’s donations, including a mini-fire truck and products from Sinclair Paints.

BULACAN, Philippines — The parent company of Buildrite Construction Chemicals and Sinclair Paints, Magna Prime Chemical Technologies Inc., celebrated its 22nd anniversary by extending its LAKBAYANIHAN (Lakbay Tayo. Bayani Ako. Bayanihan Tayo.) culture to the people of Santa Maria, Bulacan.

Mayor Omeng Ramos of Sta. Maria, Bulacan and Captain Leonilo Secretario of Barangay Camangyanan graced the event and received Magna Prime’s donations, including a mini-fire truck and products from Sinclair Paints.

The mini-fire truck will be stationed at San Gabriel Bypass Road, Santa Maria and will be used for rescue purposes and prompt assistance in nearby areas. Sinclair Paint’s donation will be used in the beautification projects of Barangay Camangyanan.

“Magna Prime is more than just a business. We’re also an organization that wants to help build the community and empower the people,” Magna Prime Founder and CEO Derrick A. Tan explained during an interview.

Upholding virtues through initiatives

Staying true to their culture of LAKBAYANIHAN, Magna Prime continues to help the community through public-private initiatives. In line with this, Magna Prime also upholds its unique Filipino values of hiya and malasakit, which strengthened its relationship with the community.

“Meron kaming hiya, hindi dahil nakakahiya. Meron kaming hiya because we are always mindful of others around us,” Tan said.

Since its arrival in Barangay Camangyanan in 2018, the company has forged a strong relationship with the LGUs and the local citizens. Magna Prime regularly donates construction chemical products to its community for repairs and beautification of schools and other public amenities.

“Napakaganda ng istorya kung paano niyo napili ang bayan ng Santa Maria. Kahit na matanda na ako, gusto ko pang maglingkod kapag nakikita kong masaya at nagtutulungan ang mga tao,” said Mayor Omeng Ramos, reacting to Tan’s narration of the humbling journey of Magna Prime before finding its home.

In 2021, Magna Prime organized a community pantry with the help of Barangay Camangyanan LGU and the people of Camangyanan, providing temporary relief to over 1,800 families who were gravely affected by the pandemic.

“Hindi pa man lumilipat dito sila Sir Derrick, tumutulong na sila sa amin. Nagbibigay na sila ng pintura para sa aming mga paaralan. Hindi lang dito sa Camanyangyanan, pati na rin sa mga kalapit na Barangay,” said Barangay Captain Leonilo Secretario.

Even with the opening of the economy, Magna Prime continues to organize initiatives and spearhead projects that can help the people of Santa Maria. In fact, the company will soon unveil a huge project that can significantly impact the local economy of the municipality.