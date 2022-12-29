^

British Chamber: Liberalize Philippine market, improve ease of doing business

December 29, 2022 | 3:39am

(As released) The 2023 wishlist of investors includes further opening the Philippine economy, said the British Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines.

Chris Nelson, executive director and trustee of the British Chamber, said Monday pointed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's cited reforms to make the market more primed for business.

“President Marcos [Jr.] has referred to a further reduction in red tape or easing of bureaucracy for companies to come in,” Nelson added.

Other key points are being committed to promoting and making the Philippines an investment destination, boosting infrastructure developments and digitalisation, and ratifying the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

Despite the global recession factors, UK businesses see the Philippines as an important investment area — specifically in the food, beverage, and renewable energy sectors.

The British Chamber and Ambassador Laure Beaufils closely work together to foster business opportunities in the country.

Various small to medium enterprises have also been assisted by the Chamber — and will continue to be supported as the UK-Philippine diplomatic relations remain strong. — As released

Disclaimer: This press release is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.

BRITISH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OF THE PHILIPPINES
