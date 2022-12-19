^

Biz Memos

Globe, SM Advantage Card (SMAC) #UniteVsHunger, join hands for the Hapag Movement

Philstar.com
December 19, 2022 | 12:25pm
Globe, SM Advantage Card (SMAC) #UniteVsHunger, join hands for the Hapag Movement

With every purchase of a SMAC card and every checkout, shoppers can now help support a family in need. 

Leading digital solutions platform Globe and SM Advantage Card (SMAC), the loyalty card of retail giant SM, have come together to help put meals on the table of those in need through the Hapag Movement, Globe’s technology-driven program against involuntary hunger. 

“We are excited to partner with SMAC at the most joyful time of the year so we can bring cheer to our fellow Filipinos who continue to suffer due to involuntary hunger. Now, it’s easier for shoppers to share their blessings to the needy, bring food to the table, and get assistance for decent livelihood as we mark this Christmas season post-pandemic,” said Globe Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer Yoly Crisanto.

“Our collaboration with Globe for the Hapag Movement is a pioneering partnership for us as it aligns with the SM brand’s goal of providing support to Filipinos every way we can. This is the time for us to rally behind this cause to help those who continue to reel from the impact of the pandemic and challenges due to rising living costs. Ibalik natin ang sarap ng Pasko,” said Jay Beltran, SMAC SAVP Head of Sales and Marketing.

Through the partnership, Php50 will be donated to the Hapag Movement and other SM Foundation programs for every purchase of a new SMAC card. 

On top of this, SMAC members who will shop select items at the SM Store, SM Beauty, SM Appliance, Kultura, Surplus, Our Home, Baby Company, Crate and Barrel, Levi's, The Body Shop, Forever21, Ecco, and Miniso will earn up to 1,000 EXTRA SMAC Points, and half of the EXTRA points they earn will be donated to the movement starting December 15, 2022 until January 15, 2023, in time for this season of giving.

“We celebrate the season of giving with our SMAC members with the gift of giving — letting them share blessings with our most vulnerable kababayans,” Beltran said. 

Globe’s Hapag Movement leverages on technology and collaboration to help 100,000 families experiencing involuntary hunger through supplemental feeding and livelihood support. 

Globe initiated the program to help Filipinos severely affected by the pandemic, with its effects still felt until today.  An estimated 2.9 million individuals reported suffering from involuntary hunger as of October this year, largely unchanged from the quarter before, according to a Social Weather Stations Survey.

To learn more about the Hapag Movement, visit its official page. You may also visit smac.ph or download the SMAC app to know more.

GLOBE

SMAC
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
UK sees Philippines as an important investment area &mdash; British Chamber
5 days ago

UK sees Philippines as an important investment area — British Chamber

5 days ago
In an interview with One News’ BusinessWorld Live program on December 13, Chris Nelson, Executive Director and Trustee...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Smart LiveStream presents Eraserheads' 'Huling El Bimbo' concert
6 days ago

Smart LiveStream presents Eraserheads' 'Huling El Bimbo' concert

6 days ago
There’s no more reason to miss this year’s most anticipated concert as Smart announced that it will offer live...
Biz Memos
fbtw
SEC receives top honors from United Nations anew for sustainability reporting initiatives
9 days ago

SEC receives top honors from United Nations anew for sustainability reporting initiatives

9 days ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has received another recognition from the United Nations Conference on Trade...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Brian Poe to raise sustainability awareness through book &lsquo;A Sustainable Future&rsquo;
12 days ago

Brian Poe to raise sustainability awareness through book ‘A Sustainable Future’

12 days ago
Philanthropist and public servant Brian Poe Llamanzares has proudly launched his first book, "A Sustainable Future," which...
Biz Memos
fbtw
BayaniPay completes $4.5M Seed Round to deliver pioneering cross-border banking services to Asian-American immigrants
12 days ago

BayaniPay completes $4.5M Seed Round to deliver pioneering cross-border banking services to Asian-American immigrants

12 days ago
BayaniPay, a financial service for global professionals, has raised $4.5 million in seed funding from East West Bank, Wavemaker...
Biz Memos
fbtw
British Chamber supports food security with UK pork exports via its 2nd UK-PH meat trade mission
12 days ago

British Chamber supports food security with UK pork exports via its 2nd UK-PH meat trade mission

12 days ago
The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines partnered with Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) - which was...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with