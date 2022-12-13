UK sees Philippines as an important investment area â€” British Chamber

UK sees Philippines as an important investment area — British Chamber

MANILA, Philippines — In an interview with One News’ BusinessWorld Live program on December 13, Chris Nelson, Executive Director and Trustee of the British Chamber of Commerce Philippines shared that various industries from the UK companies are looking at potential business opportunities in the country.

“In terms of infrastructure, I assure the UK companies are considering renewables,” said Nelson. He then linked his explanation to hosts Danie Laurel and Jester delos Santos on the importance of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) saying Ambassador Laure Baufils and the Chamber “are working extremely hard to continue to on the trading area.”

“We're looking to grow trade relations across the world. That's why RCEP is important,” he added. The continuous momentum can be seen with a hundred percent foreign partnership and may also be through the discussion of the Sovereign Wealth Fund.

Further, the British Chamber continues to help “small to medium size enterprises with Philippine partnerships—particularly in the food and drink sector,” Nelson concluded.