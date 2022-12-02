^

British Chamber expects continued growth in UK-Philippine trade

December 2, 2022 | 2:45pm
In an interview with the ANC Market Edge segment on Nov. 29, 2022, Chris Nelson, executive director and trustee of the British Chamber of Commerce Philippines shared that one word of the day’s interview regarding the UK-Philippine trade relations focus next year would be “growth.”

Nelson emphasized to news anchor Mimi Ong that there will be high-level visits, ease of doing business, and further opening up the economy.

Currently, the state of UK-Philippine trade relations remains stronger, especially since both countries are celebrating their 76th year of diplomatic relations.

“Goods from the Philippines going into the UK still benefit from GSP+,” said Nelson. The pockets of opportunities with Philippine imports include aircraft, electrical equipment, and fruit and vegetables such as mango products. 

From the UK perspective, there is also a 41% increase in UK pork exports to the Philippines as of September 2022. Having said this, the British Chamber would be having its British Meat Trade Mission on Friday which supports high-quality meat at an affordable price. 

In partnership with the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), the Trade Mission activity will take place on Friday, December 2, at 6:00 p.m. at One World Deli, Makati City.

British Embassy Manila’s Amb. Laure Beaufils, Philippine government officials, and over 10 local meat importer companies’ representatives are expected to participate in the upcoming event. 

