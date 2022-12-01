A cleaner, healthier world: How AboitizPower is forging ahead with renewable energy

AboitizPower has been a pioneer in the renewable energy space since the 1970s with its hydro firm Hedcor, considered today to be the country's largest run-of-river hydropower generation facility.

MANILA, Philippines — Renewable energy (RE) can be transformative. A robust and sustainable energy system can be among the ways to mitigate the impact of climate change, contribute to energy security, and support efforts for energy accessibility. It also provides opportunities for investments and economic growth, which are vital to a country's continued progress.

The movement towards developing more renewable energy sources has grown in recent years, pushed by governments and private corporations worldwide. This transition to a cleaner and brighter world is apparent in the Philippines, with many energy companies already championing this shift.

One of these champions is Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower), the energy subsidiary of the Aboitiz Group. AboitizPower is one of the pioneers of renewable energy in the Philippines.

The company had its first clean energy facilities operated by the Philippines' largest run-of-river hydro firm Hedcor in the 1970s.

Today, AboitizPower, together with its partners, is the country's largest renewable energy provider in terms of installed capacity. With one out of every five megawatts (MW) of installed capacity in the country coming from the company, it is ready to support the country's transition to a more sustainable energy future.

Guided by its grand-scale purpose of Transforming Energy for a Better World, AboitizPower eyes building at least 3,700MW of renewable energy domestically and internationally within this decade. Through this strategy, the organization will increase its clean energy portfolio to 4,600MW by 2030, doubling its total net attributable capacity to 9,200MW.

"AboitizPower will use its diverse fleet of assets to help power the nation as it transitions toward a cleaner energy system," AboitizPower president and CEO Manny Rubio said.

AboitizPower's goal is aligned with the Department of Energy mandate for on-grid power suppliers to increase the renewable energy share in their outputs to 2.53% from 1% starting in 2023.

To meet the company's renewable energy goals, AboitizPower is expanding its Cleanergy assets by forging partnerships with several players in the industry.

Together with Mainstream Renewable Power, it is building a 90MW onshore wind facility in Camarines Sur. It has also inked a partnership with Clime Capital Management and Rocky Mountain Institute to conduct a feasibility study on developing up to 3,000MW of offshore wind energy.

AboitizPower is also joining forces with International Finance Corporation to assess the viability of renewable energy and energy storage as a source of baseload power in the country. In addition, its collaboration with Japan's Energy for a New Era explores the possibility of hydrogen and ammonia as renewable energy sources.

These are all part of AboitizPower's 10-year strategy in support of the global movement for cleaner energy and is being made to ensure that energy security is still achieved within the country.

The transition to a cleaner energy future also involves the convergence of many things such as the choices that consumers make, supportive government policies, and the participation of industry players. AboitizPower is continuing to build their RE portfolio as they anticipate more people to transition to a much cleaner source of energy.

Just recently, AboitizPower made its move in deepening their relationships with old and new partners such as SM Prime Holdings Inc., BPO firm Teleperformance Philippines, sugar producer Victoria Milling Company, and car builder NKC Manufacturing Corporation, like-minded businesses who are looking to switch to renewable energy as a way to act on their commitment to the environment.

As opportunities grow in this sector, AboitizPower is well-poised to take them on.

As it embarks on helping achieve a more sustainable energy future for the country, AboitizPower provides support to local communities as part of its journey.

Among its recent activity was the turnover of around P10-million worth of community shares to the local government unit and host communities in Bukidnon, by Hedcor Group, the company’s subsidiary generating renewable energy from run-of-river hydropower systems.

Driven by their passion towards a better world, AboitizPower has also shown its full support in biodiversity and environmental conservation in the country.

One of the most notable greening initiatives of the organization is the development of the A-Park program. Since 2010, AboitizPower has already planted 11.7 million seedlings across the country under its A-Park program, launched in 2010.

AboitizPower has actively pushed for the establishment of the Carbon Sink Management Program (CSMP). The CSMP was launched in 2015 in support of the company’s bid to offset the carbon emissions and help combat climate change.

As of September 2021, AboitizPower, together with its partners in the community, have planted a total of 1,303,399 seedlings under CSMP.

While AboitizPower admits that the energy transition in the Philippines is far more complex and complicated than simply turning off all thermal assets and turning on 100% renewable energy capacities, the company recognizes the progress it has been making "towards a more decarbonized and more RE-powered society."

"Transforming Energy for a Better World sounds really grand, but we are taking this to heart because it will mean a safer and better life for all of us. We are resolute because the stakes are high—the future generations of Filipinos who will thrive in a healthy environment depend on it,” Rubio concluded.