Pest Science Corporation: Celebrating 20 years of excellent science-based service

Sailing strong through both turbulent and calm waters of the industry, the company was built from humble beginnings with only three pioneers who dedicated themselves to the company. Today, Pest Science proudly has more than 500 employees all over the country.

MANILA, Philippines — What started out as a small company in the business of pest and termite management, Pest Science Corporation has steadily grown to be the trusted, first ISO-IMS certified pest control company in the Philippines.

One wonders how Pest Science Corporation has done it. True to its logo which features a microscope and a bug, Pest Science Corporation has employed a highly-detailed and science-based approach in designing its products and services for its clients.

In its first decade, Pest Science Corporation secured ISO-certification for an Integrated Management System (IMS). To maintain this certification, the company continuously trains its employees and staff, ensuring their capacity and knowledge in the field. In addition, Pest Science Corporation has an in-house Pollution Control Officer and Safety Officer.

Pest Science Corporation is the first IMS – Certified Pest Control Operator & Pest Management Company in the Philippines, audited and certified by TUV-SUD PSB Philippines meeting the following standard:

ISO 9001: 2015 Quality Management System

ISO 14001: 2015 Environmental Management System

ISO 45001: 2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management System

The company’s organized, systematic and science-based approach has ensured the quality of its services to its clients and has given pride and dignity of work to its employees.

Pest Science Corporation is committed to providing the highest quality of service towards customer satisfaction and to conducting activities responsibly with due consideration of all environmental, occupational health and safety issues.

With the company’s mission to marry science and service together in the dynamic field of pest management, it also wants to serve a larger market, particularly in areas where the demand for pest control services is high using its bio-rational method.

In addition, Pest Science Corporation has in its mission to promote and disseminate information to the public about Integrated Pest Management (IPM) – one of the company's approaches to solving the pest problem.

The company does treatments for flying insects like mosquitoes, crawling insects like cockroaches, structural insects like termites and beetles and also mammal and rodent control. Included also in its excellent lineup of services are fogging, sanitation and misting.

Pest Science Corporation ensures that all its people are well-equipped and are trained thoroughly in the science and biology of pest control and management, orienting them on the company’s holistic approach, not just the chemical treatment alone.

On top of this, the staff is oriented on the ins and outs of the industry. This way, their people are more than capable to render the best services to their customers. Empowering their people this way has allowed them to have branches all over the Philippines.

In culmination of Pest Science Corporation’s 20th Anniversary Celebration, a Media Launch was held last November 17 at Kusina Comfort Food, Arzo Hotel in Paco, Manila.