Kawakin Core-Tech introduces ‘Total Solutions’ to earthquake disasters, enters Philippine market

MANILA, Philippines — With over 70 years of experience and knowledge about innovative disaster-resilient city development and renovation of aging infrastructure, Kawakin Core-Tech Co., Ltd. recently announced the company’s operational expansion.

From conventional manufacturing for safety and security, the manufacturing giant of a wide range of seismic and structural devices now offers a total solution by making its expertise in structural analysis, inspection and maintenance available in Japan and in the international market.

Seismic and structural devices are used in many buildings, including residential and commercial buildings and even bridges in Japan, where earthquakes happen more frequently than in the rest of the world. Kawakin Core-Tech’s seismic and structural devices reduce seismic forces and absorb the shakes from earthquakes to prevent damage to the main parts of buildings such as the columns and beams.

In addition to preventing buildings from collapsing and bridges from falling, the technology used ensures that the devices can be used even after a major disaster.

In the midst of the recent spate of large-scale disasters in Japan, an earthquake-prone country, the technology and know-how that Kawakin Core-Tech has cultivated through the years are becoming increasingly important as a core technology for safety and security that is indispensable for the creation of sustainable cities.

Furthermore, in Japan, as sustainable urban development progresses, the preservation and repair of aging infrastructure have become a social issue and the bridge industry, in particular, is said to be in an era of "major maintenance.” In response to these current social demands, Kawakin Core-Tech answers with a brand new vision: a resilient future.

“We are expanding the scope of our business from current manufacturing to ‘Total Solutions’ that provide optimal one-stop solutions for all needs related to seismic and structural devices that support social infrastructure" President and CEO Shinkichi Suzuki of Kawakin Holdings Group said.

"From the analysis of what kind of device is appropriate to the design, manufacturing that combines quality and workability and maintenance and diagnosis that are essential to maintaining safety, we will provide the best answers to all your concerns, just like a ‘family doctor'," he continued.

Kawakin Core-Tech’ suite of "Total Solutions" is comprised of the following major services:

Consulting: This will provide the best answers to all concerns about seismic devices, bearings and expansion joints based on their years of experience in manufacturing, survey, maintenance and analysis.

Design and Analysis: Taking advantage of more than 70 years of expertise, they have the capacity to design optimal seismic and structural devices that address the specific needs of a certain project. This will also include professional support for structural analysis.

Inspection and Maintenance: Its team of a survey, inspection and diagnosis specialists is capable of identifying and proposing cost-effective maintenance, repair and retrofit strategies for existing structural and seismic devices.

Manufacture and Installation: The company will manufacture easy-to-install and reliable high-quality devices and provide assistance in the installation of such devices that comes with expert advice and detailed installation manuals.

Known for delivering seismic and structural devices and specialized services to Europe, the United States and Asia, through our group companies in the US and plant in Vietnam, Kawakin Core-Tech confidently enters the Philippine market in its bid to assist the country in disaster reduction and mitigation of destruction caused by frequent earthquakes.

The Philippines sits in the so-called “Ring of Fire,” where many of the Earth’s volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur. According to Philvolcs, the country has more than 300 volcanoes and 24 are considered active.

Photo Release The seismic protection technologies are safely stored in a warehouse.

In addition, the archipelago is positioned over a number of active earthquake fractures or fault lines, making the Philippine territory prone to volcanic eruptions and earthquakes.

The seismic protection technologies of Kawakin Core-Tech can provide protection and safety to the Philippine populace and structures. Thus, the local application of their expertise, products and services is a welcome development that can help fortify and save infrastructure such as buildings and bridges from the destructive effects of earthquakes.

Kawakin Core-Tech is a member of the Kawakin Holdings Group, and a manufacturer of seismic isolation devices with a 74-year history that dates back to the founding of Kawaguchi Metal.

The company is committed to developing more advanced technologies and products, not only for bridges, but also in the field of seismic isolation technology through three core technologies: casting and processing technologies, analysis and design technologies, and product competence, which we have developed as a leading manufacturer of bearings for bridges.

Kawakin Holdings' top priority is to contribute to the creation of safe, secure and comfortable lifestyles and social infrastructure.

For inquiries, contact Kawakin Core-Tech Co. Ltd. via +81-48-259-1117 (English), or email, [email protected].