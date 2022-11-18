2022 Hybrid National Trade Fair Formally Opened

MANILA, Philippines — In the first physical edition since the economy reopened, the opening ceremony of the 2022 Hybrid National Trade Fair was held last November 16, at the Megatrade Halls of SM Megamall. The occasion was well-attended by foreign dignitaries representing various embassies as well as guests from various government agencies.

Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, while unable to attend physically, sent her keynote speech to be read during the ceremony. As a principal sponsor and author of the MSME Law signed in 2008, Senator Legarda shepherded its enactment in recognition of the vital role of MSMEs in employment generation and economic growth. She notes, “As we empower the country’s poorest through MSME programs, let us not forget that our aim is also to enhance the value of our local and indigenous products and crafts. We must also enhance the competitiveness of rural enterprises as we face the realities of modernization. Let us elevate their standards to being world-class while still maintaining our unique Filipino culture.

Meanwhile, Congressman Christian Unabia, Representative from the 1st District of Misamis Oriental and Chairperson of the Committee on MSME Development in the House of Representatives, announced the legislative priorities to address the challenges facing MSMEs, “so that they will continue to contribute to the administration’s goal of reducing poverty and attaining economic growth.” These priorities include: (1) amendments to the Magna Carta for MSMEs; (2) Pondo sa Pagbabago at Pag-asenso Act; and (3) amendments to the Go Negosyo Act.

Themed Go Green! Go Local!, the 2022 Hybrid National Trade Fair features agri-based enterprises, including a rich selection of indigenous products and raw materials, handcrafted and handwoven products, furniture and home decor made from sustainable materials, unique and eco-friendly packaging materials, as well as health and wellness products. Fresh produce, processed food and beverages, and native delicacies are also among the product offerings.

Two hundred seventy-two MSMEs from the country’s 16 regions are participating in the 2022 Hybrid National Trade Fair at the Megatrade Halls of SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City from November 16-20. At the same time, more than 100 exhibitors are featured in the online National Trade Fair on Lazada.

The centerpiece of the event is a Sustainability Pavilion highlighting the highly-versatile bamboo, dubbed as the bio-steel of the future. The Philippines is the 6th largest bamboo exporter worldwide, and the bamboo industry is one of the priority industry clusters for assistance by the DTI.

There are also special settings for the Rural Agro-Enterprise Partnership for Inclusive Development and Growth (RAPID Growth) Project, with twenty beneficiaries from the Visayas and Mindanao displaying their wares at the event.

The Philippine coconut industry has its own product showcase, while the highly-popular KAPEtirya continues to bring Philippine coffee to metro consumers.

The 2022 Hybrid National Trade Fair is organized by the DTI-Bureau of Domestic Trade Promotion (BDTP) in partnership with the DTI Regional Operations Group, the Design Center of the Philippines, the National Bamboo Industry Cluster, and the RAPID Growth Project.

To know more about the 2022 Hybrid National Trade Fair, access the SISIDLAN digital catalog, and keep updated on other programs of the DTI-Bureau of Domestic Trade Promotion, please follow their social media accounts on Facebook (DTI.BDTP), Instagram (dti.bdtp), and Twitter (@DTI_BDTP). You may also email BDTP Director Marievic M. Bonoanat [email protected]