Sun Life recognized as inspirational brand in Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

(From left): Len Arboleda, senior communications manager; Benedict Sison, Sun Life CEO and country head; Carla Gonzalez-Chong, chief client experience and marketing officer; and Dang Lopez, head of talent management and development, during the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards.

MANILA, Philippines — Sun Life Philippines scored a double win in the prestigious Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) Regional Edition held recently in Penang, Malaysia, as it was honored with the Inspirational Brand Award and Corporate Excellence Award in the Financial Services category.

APEA is organized by Enterprise Asia, a leading non-governmental organization that champions entrepreneurship as key to sustainable and progressive economic and social development within the region.

The Corporate Excellence Award is given to organizations that have demonstrated effective talent mobilization and organizational capability to deliver consistent business results while remaining aligned with the organization’s purpose.

Meanwhile, the Inspirational Brand Award is bestowed on transformational brands that seek to promote goodness, wellness and sustainability.

“It is a wonderful honor to be recognized for both our corporate achievements and our brand journey,” Sun Life CEO and Country Head Benedict Sison said. “These awards stand for many things: the trust of our clients, the commitment of our advisors, and the hard work of our employees. We share this achievement with them.”

Photo Release Benedict Sison, Sun Life CEO and country head along with Carla Gonzalez-Chong, chief client experience and marketing officer, receive the award for Corporate Excellence Category at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Now in its 127th year, Sun Life remains the No. 1 life insurance company in the Philippines based on premium income. Prior to winning in APEA, the company was also recognized in the Trusted Brand Awards, where it was bestowed the Platinum Award in the Life Insurance category.

“All these accomplishments affirm that putting our clients at the center of our business is always the right path forward. This will inspire all of us in the continuous pursuit of our purpose and our sustainability goals," Sison ended.