^

Biz Memos

Gigil Philippines remains one of Asia Pacific’s Top 5 ad agencies

The Philippine Star
September 16, 2022 | 4:33pm
Gigil Philippines remains one of Asia Pacificâ€™s Top 5 ad agencies
Team Gigil Philippines celebrates the victory of being hailed as one of Asia Pacific’s Top 5 ad agencies at Campaign Brief’s The Work 2022.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Gigil Philippines has once again put the country on the map by retaining its position as Asia Pacific’s Top 5 Ad Agency of the year in with the Campaign Brief’s "The Work 2022." The independent Filipino ad agency has enjoyed the distinction for the third year in a row.

The Work recognizes the very best advertising of the year from Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Published by Campaign Brief, only entries that meet the rigorous criteria for judging earn an “Acceptance,” which is counted into the Campaign Brief Asia Creative Rankings.

Already in its 20th year, The Work has gained recognition as a true record of advertising creativity for the entire region.

A total of 177 ad agencies from Asia Pacific had entries accepted into this year's The Work. It received a record 4,197 entries, including 108 Acceptances from the Philippines.

With 36 Acceptances, Gigil showed remarkably strong performance defending its #5 ranking, a spot which it shares this year with Australian ad agency The Monkeys. Going by the list, Gigil’s prolific showing this year also placed it as #1 in the Philippines and #3 overall in Asia.

“Gigil’s achievement is a tribute to our brave clients. On their behalf, we accept this honor, and to them, we give thanks,” Gigil Founding Partner Badong Abesamis says.

Various campaigns from several brands make up Gigil’s Acceptances in The Work 2022. These include those from RC Cola, Choco Mani, Cheers, Orocan, Netflix, Jollibee, Allianz, DiskarTech, Silid Aralan, Push Pinas, Danes Cheese, Dole & Seasons, Accenture and the Internet and Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines.

Incidentally, all of Gigil’s employees—from creative, accounts, strategic planning, social and media—worked on entries that eventually made it to its list of Acceptances, making this year’s recognition that much sweeter. It was a victory for the whole agency in the truest sense of the word.

Just recently, Gigil also bagged a Bronze Lion in the 2022 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for its film for client Cheers called “Party”—its second Cannes Lion after winning in the same category in 2021 for its viral video for RC Cola called “Family.”

An ad agency that has gained popularity even among Filipinos outside the advertising field, Gigil Philippines is known for its exceptional work, such as the viral promotion of the Netflix "Trese" series that featured defaced billboards all over Metro Manila.

AD AGENCY

GIGIL
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Philanthropist Avram Grant advises businesses: Social responsibility is not for the faint of heart
Sponsored
1 hour ago

Philanthropist Avram Grant advises businesses: Social responsibility is not for the faint of heart

1 hour ago
Avram Grant, a well-known philanthropist with contributions to many noble causes, believes social responsibility is not for...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Watsons pharmacists awarded by Para&ntilde;aque City for outstanding contributions to Resbakuna program
Sponsored
7 hours ago

Watsons pharmacists awarded by Parañaque City for outstanding contributions to Resbakuna program

7 hours ago
Watsons is the only pharmacy to receive recognition from the City of Paranaque for Resbakuna sa Botika. The award was given...
Biz Memos
fbtw
British Chamber, CyberQ call on businesses to increase cybersecurity efforts
7 days ago

British Chamber, CyberQ call on businesses to increase cybersecurity efforts

7 days ago
(As released) “When we have a cybersecurity conversation, we are all at risk. There isn't one individual or company...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Outsourcing Philippines: Why it makes perfect business sense
Sponsored
10 days ago

Outsourcing Philippines: Why it makes perfect business sense

10 days ago
Outsourcing Philippines: Why it makes perfect business sense
Biz Memos
fbtw
Philconstruct gears up for another hybrid show in Mindanao this September
14 days ago

Philconstruct gears up for another hybrid show in Mindanao this September

14 days ago
Philconstruct  Mindanao 2022 will come after the successful Philconstruct trade shows in Luzon (June) and the Visayas...
Biz Memos
fbtw
vivo now among top 5 smartphone brands in the Philippines
September 1, 2022 - 5:00pm

vivo now among top 5 smartphone brands in the Philippines

September 1, 2022 - 5:00pm
Q2 2022 IDC report names vivo in list of 5 smartphone brands with highest market share
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with