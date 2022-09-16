Gigil Philippines remains one of Asia Pacificâ€™s Top 5 ad agencies

Gigil Philippines remains one of Asia Pacific’s Top 5 ad agencies

Team Gigil Philippines celebrates the victory of being hailed as one of Asia Pacific’s Top 5 ad agencies at Campaign Brief’s The Work 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Gigil Philippines has once again put the country on the map by retaining its position as Asia Pacific’s Top 5 Ad Agency of the year in with the Campaign Brief’s "The Work 2022." The independent Filipino ad agency has enjoyed the distinction for the third year in a row.

The Work recognizes the very best advertising of the year from Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Published by Campaign Brief, only entries that meet the rigorous criteria for judging earn an “Acceptance,” which is counted into the Campaign Brief Asia Creative Rankings.

Already in its 20th year, The Work has gained recognition as a true record of advertising creativity for the entire region.

A total of 177 ad agencies from Asia Pacific had entries accepted into this year's The Work. It received a record 4,197 entries, including 108 Acceptances from the Philippines.

With 36 Acceptances, Gigil showed remarkably strong performance defending its #5 ranking, a spot which it shares this year with Australian ad agency The Monkeys. Going by the list, Gigil’s prolific showing this year also placed it as #1 in the Philippines and #3 overall in Asia.

“Gigil’s achievement is a tribute to our brave clients. On their behalf, we accept this honor, and to them, we give thanks,” Gigil Founding Partner Badong Abesamis says.

Various campaigns from several brands make up Gigil’s Acceptances in The Work 2022. These include those from RC Cola, Choco Mani, Cheers, Orocan, Netflix, Jollibee, Allianz, DiskarTech, Silid Aralan, Push Pinas, Danes Cheese, Dole & Seasons, Accenture and the Internet and Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines.

Incidentally, all of Gigil’s employees—from creative, accounts, strategic planning, social and media—worked on entries that eventually made it to its list of Acceptances, making this year’s recognition that much sweeter. It was a victory for the whole agency in the truest sense of the word.

Just recently, Gigil also bagged a Bronze Lion in the 2022 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for its film for client Cheers called “Party”—its second Cannes Lion after winning in the same category in 2021 for its viral video for RC Cola called “Family.”

An ad agency that has gained popularity even among Filipinos outside the advertising field, Gigil Philippines is known for its exceptional work, such as the viral promotion of the Netflix "Trese" series that featured defaced billboards all over Metro Manila.