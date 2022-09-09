British Chamber, CyberQ call on businesses to increase cybersecurity efforts

(As released) “When we have a cybersecurity conversation, we are all at risk. There isn't one individual or company which is not at risk of a cyber attack in some shape or form,” said Gary Kingsley, CyberQ Groups’ Director of Channels, at a webinar hosted by the British Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, in partnership with CyberQ Group.

Kinsley presented case studies from different businesses that show significant strides in cybersecurity and the increasing threats that go along with it. These case studies show key strategies for mitigating cyber risks and how businesses can detect vulnerabilities and create a more secure system. “

Joining the discussion was Chris Woods, Founder of CyberQ Group, and Roberto Tayag, Chief Executive Officer for APAC of CyberQ Group. “An organization needs to take a step back and say I need to look at my cyber security organization because prevention is better than cure,” said Chris Woods when asked where business begin their cybersecurity journey.

Roberto, on the other hand, shared the significance of cybersecurity to avoid any security and especially any financial risks.

As the Chamber continues to promote the Philippines as an investment destination, these experts call on businesses to amplify their cybersecurity efforts to remain competitive, especially in the era of digitalization.

Tayag shared, “To Filipinos in general, I think we just need to increase our awareness, increase our education in general, but, it's all good because more technology brings more people together and, the FinTech industry here in the Philippines is gaining a lot of momentum.”

In line with the Chamber’s efforts to push for the advancement of cybersecurity in the Philippines, the Chamber will host another webinar in October with experts from different industries to share their knowledge and other strategies. — As released

