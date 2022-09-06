Outsourcing Philippines: Why it makes perfect business sense

MANILA, Philippines — “The goal for any business, at the end of the day, is growth. That growth includes a myriad of things: expanding your services or products, growing your brand recognition, widening your reach, and of course, obtaining more clients," says Ralf Ellspermann, CEO of PITON-Global, an award-winning outsourcing provider in the Philippines.

"For growth to be possible, it’s vital that the skills of the employees within your organization are being utilized effectively," he added.

Spending countless hours addressing common questions or concerns with customers, or handling repetitive tasks, is not the best use of your employees’ time. Their skills and expertise need to be positioned toward business growth or unique customer needs—BPO to the Philippines makes that possible.

Offshore outsourcing isn’t always the first solution businesses think of when they are exploring outsourcing due to misconceptions surrounding the service and support thereof. Due to the fear of potential problems, many companies believe onshore outsourcing to be their best choice.

Unfortunately, that thought process still introduces many of the very risks companies thought they were avoiding.

Perhaps the most attractive aspects of outsourcing tasks are the cost savings associated with it. US-based outsourcing companies don’t offer the impressive cost savings one might think. In fact, they actually come with high operating costs due to the pay rate of their employees when compared to outsourcing to the Philippines.

Another contributing factor to the high operating costs of onshore outsourcing providers are the high turnover rates they have. Every time an employee leaves, the outsourcing company needs to find and train a replacement, which is quite expensive.

Some studies find that replacing an employee can cost up to six to nine months of an employee’s pay—that is an expense that adds no value to your business, but one you would be paying for if you partner with an onshore outsourcing company. Outsourcing services in the Philippines don’t come with those problems, which makes them an excellent choice for your business.

When you take advantage of outsourcing front and back-office services to the Philippines, not only are you avoiding the common problems onshore companies present, but you are also reaping the many benefits BPO to the Philippines offers.

“Outsourcing services in the Philippines come with 40 to 50% cost savings when compared to standard onshore vendor rates. These savings come from lower salaries, cost of real estate, and employee turnover rates,” explains Ellspermann.

Your business gets far more than just cost savings, however. The labor pool in the Philippines is filled with highly qualified and motivated individuals that are eager to represent your brand exceptionally. Those individuals are well educated and speak English proficiently—leading to a great experience for your customers and employees alike.

According to Ellspermann, “Outsourcing companies in the Philippines have had over 20 years to perfect their services, equipping you with a partner that is a BPO expert backed up by world-class infrastructure, processes and cutting-edge technologies. The level of expertise BPOs in the Philippines offer gives you a sustainable competitive advantage in today’s uber-competitive marketplace.”

With a highly skilled team handling your call center and back-office tasks, your employees are free to focus their time on responsibilities and initiatives that grow your business. In order to position your organization to scale into the future, being selective about where your staff spends their time is not only helpful but a requirement.

“With your employees’ time strategically focused on the future, you get to watch the immense growth your organization is capable of—all thanks to outsourcing to the Philippines,” Ellspermann ends.