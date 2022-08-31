All systems go for the first joint, hybrid PR Congress on September 1 and 2

The PR Congress is the largest congregation of PR practitioners across industries in the public sector, civil society and students in the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — The stage is set and all systems are a go for “The Tipping Point,” the 2022 National Public Relations Congress this September, backed by a complete speaker roster featuring international and local thought leaders with insights on communications in the new normal.

“The Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP) is delighted to host this year’s National PR Congress with such compelling speakers and learning sessions aimed at propagating truth, innovation, and progress in communication. Amid the challenges of the pandemic, we look forward to fostering discourse and engagement for this year’s PR Congress participants,” Harold Geronimo APR, PRSP president, said.

The PR Congress is the largest congregation of PR practitioners across industries in the public sector, civil society and students in the Philippines. It will be held on September 1 and 2 at The Peninsula Manila in Makati City.

Registration is ongoing for both physical and virtual slots.

“This year will be a milestone year for the PRSP as it marks a variety of firsts,” Cathy Yang, chairperson of the 2022 National PR Congress, said. “This will be the first time PRSP will hold the Congress as a combined hybrid event with the 29th National PR Congress and the 28th Students’ PR Congress jointly taking place.”

Recognizing the vital role the public and private sectors both play in communication, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles will deliver the keynote message on behalf of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., while National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan will share his thoughts on how communication drives public-private partnerships in the quest for a higher growth path in the new normal.

“The National PR Congress will highlight the ever-important role of tomorrow’s PR practitioners in shaping today’s communication as we know it. Alongside their professional peers, we hope to inspire and empower our youth to be the empowered communicators they can be, ready to take on the challenges of a new normal,“ Franz de la Fuente, chairperson of the 2022 Students’ PR Congress, said.

Meanwhile, homegrown business icons joining the event’s high-level discussions include Manuel Pangilinan, chairman and president, Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC); Kevin Tan, CEO, Alliance Global Group; Bernie Liu, chairman and CEO, The Penshoppe Group; June Chaye Cabal-Revilla, chief financial officer and chief sustainability officer, MPIC; and Christian Gonzalez, executive vice president and chief risk officer, International Container Terminal Services Inc.

Also flying in from overseas to join the much-anticipated event are Prita Kamal Gani, president, ASEAN PR Network; Jaffri Amin Osman, executive member of the Global Alliance for PR and Communication Management; Fiona Cassidy, president, PR Institute of New Zealand, and Boy Kelana Soebroto, general chair, PERHUMAS.



