SM Foundationâ€™s medical caravan goes to Novaliches and Sta. Mesa

SM Foundation’s medical caravan goes to Novaliches and Sta. Mesa

More than 480 patients in SM City Sta Mesa, and 400 in SM City Novaliches were able to undergo diagnostic services SMFI offered, including x-ray, ECG, sugar test, cholesterol test, uric acid test, and hemoglobin test.

MANILA, Philippines — SM Foundation (SMFI) provided free medical consultation and medicines to more than 800 patients at SM City Novaliches in Quezon City and SM City Sta. Mesa during its recently held medical missions.

This social good initiative was made possible through collaboration with the Philippine Red Cross-Quezon City Chapter, and volunteer doctors and dentists from Metro Manila.

SMFI, through its Health and Medical Programs, upgrades public health centers in its host communities, complemented by its medical caravans across the country.

To date, it has renovated more than 170 health and wellness centers and served more than 1 million patients during its medical missions.