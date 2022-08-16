^

Biz Memos

Alibaba, Meltwater lead global voices at PR Congress on September 1 and 2

Philstar.com
August 16, 2022 | 2:11pm
Alibaba, Meltwater lead global voices at PR Con on September 1 and 2
The National PR Congress, taking place on September 1 and 2 at The Peninsula Manila in Makati City and hosted by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP), will feature Allen Guo, country manager of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Philippines, as well as Weldon Fung, social solutions lead for Southeast Asia at Meltwater, the world’s first online media monitoring company.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Innovation and progress frontline conversations in “The Tipping Point,” the 2022 National Public Relations Congress, with executives from tech giant Alibaba and media monitoring company Meltwater taking the stage as panel speakers.

The National PR Congress, taking place on September 1 and 2 at The Peninsula Manila in Makati City and hosted by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP), will feature Allen Guo, country manager of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Philippines, as well as Weldon Fung, social solutions lead for Meltwater Southeast Asia, the world’s first online media monitoring company.

“Innovation and progress, including big data and analytics, are just some of the breakthrough topics that will propel public relations and communications further in the 21st century, and we are delighted to have with us two pillars who will share their insights on this new frontier in PR,” Harold Geronimo APR, PRSP president, said.

Guo and Fung will join a September 1 panel dubbed “Recalibrate & Repurpose - PR & Harnessing Data Innovation for Truth and Good.” Here, Fung will share a case study relating to data innovation.

They will be joined in the panel by Dr. Erika Fille Legara, Aboitiz chair in Data Science at the Asian Institute of Management; and Jyra Canlas, digital transformation associate at AI4GOV, an organization dedicated to the improvement of public services through artificial intelligence solutions and people

The Philippines’ business icons joining the high-level discussions include Manuel Pangilinan, chairman and president, Metro Pacific Investments Corp. Group of Companies (MPIC); Kevin Tan, CEO, Alliance Global Group Inc.; Bernie Liu, chairman and CEO, The Penshoppe Group; Chaye Cabal-Revilla, chief finance, risk and sustainability officer, MPIC; and Christian Gonzalez, executive vice president, chief risk officer and chief sustainability officer, International Container Terminal Services Inc.

Also flying in from overseas to join the much-anticipated event are Prita Kamal Gani, president, ASEAN Public Relations Network; Jaffri Amin Osman, chair of Global Alliance Asia-Pacific; Fiona Cassidy, immediate past president, Public Relations Institute of New Zealand; and Boy Kelana Soebroto, chairman PERHUMAS (Indonesia PR Association).

This year will be a milestone year for the PRSP as it marks a variety of firsts for the country's premier organization for PR professionals. This will be the first time PRSP will hold a joint hybrid event of the 29th National PR Congress and the 28th Student PR Congress.

Organized by the PRSP, the PR Congress is the largest congregation of public relations practitioners across industries in the public sector, civil society and students in the Philippines.

 

Registration is ongoing for both physical and virtual slots.

For more information, visit the event website or the PRSP Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PRSPofficial.

PUBLIC RELATIONS SOCIETY OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Watsons&rsquo; sustainability program bags multiple awards
Sponsored
5 minutes ago

Watsons’ sustainability program bags multiple awards

5 minutes ago
Watsons Philippines has recently garnered multiple awards from different award giving bodies for its sustainability program...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Barbers wants probe into 'no-contact apprehension policy'
3 days ago

Barbers wants probe into 'no-contact apprehension policy'

3 days ago
Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers wants to conduct a thorough investigation into the “no-contact apprehension...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Bent on improving services, LTO seeks new IT provider&nbsp;
6 days ago

Bent on improving services, LTO seeks new IT provider 

6 days ago
The Land and Transportation Office (LTO) sees the need for a new Information Technology (IT) provider to address its...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Entravision MediaDonuts partners with Anzu to bring award-winning in-game advertising platform to Southeast Asia
7 days ago

Entravision MediaDonuts partners with Anzu to bring award-winning in-game advertising platform to Southeast Asia

7 days ago
Leading digital marketing performance and branding solutions platform Entravision MediaDonuts has entered into a partnership...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Smart launches new partnership with animated BTS characters TinyTAN&nbsp;
7 days ago

Smart launches new partnership with animated BTS characters TinyTAN 

7 days ago
Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is launching today a new partnership with TinyTAN, the group of animated characters created...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Alexander Leo Gamboa promoted to President of AG&P Industrial
11 days ago

Alexander Leo Gamboa promoted to President of AG&P Industrial

11 days ago
AGP International Holdings Pte. Ltd. announced the appointment of Alexander Leo "Alex" Gamboa as the President of AG&P Industrial,...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with