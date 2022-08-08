^

Biz Memos

Entravision MediaDonuts partners with Anzu to bring award-winning in-game advertising platform to Southeast Asia

Philstar.com
August 8, 2022 | 5:00pm
Entravision MediaDonuts partners with Anzu to bring award-winning in-game advertising platform to Southeast Asia
Leading digital marketing performance and branding solutions platform Entravision MediaDonuts has entered into a partnership with Anzu.io to bring the most advanced in-game advertising platform to advertisers, developers and players in Southeast Asia.
Photo Release

Singapore — Leading digital marketing performance and branding solutions platform Entravision MediaDonuts has entered into a partnership with Anzu.io to bring the most advanced in-game advertising platform to advertisers, developers and players in Southeast Asia.

Entravision MediaDonuts will now represent Anzu in Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, enabling advertisers in these markets to tap into the power of real-world ads inside gaming platforms.

The partnership will provide brands with a sophisticated channel where they could run campaigns in some of the most popular titles by Ubisoft, Saber Interactive, Amanotes and other leading game developers.

These video and banner ads via blended but highly viewable IAB-compliant formats can appear as stadium banners, billboards, buildings or other 3D renditions to complement the gameplay and make the user experience more realistic.

Data shows that the global gaming audience, which is now at 3.1 billion, spends an average of 1 hour and 20 minutes of game time per session or almost 8 hours a week. More than 1.4 billion of them come from the Asia-Pacific, with Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia topping the list of the highest number of gamers in the world, according to the Global Web Index of 2020.

In terms of revenue, gaming became twice as big as the film and music industries combined in 2020 with $175 billion. Through Entravision MediaDonuts’ expertise in managing full-service campaigns, advertisers can target a multi-billion-dollar industry that is touted as the fastest-growing form of entertainment around the world.

“Southeast Asia has seen phenomenal growth in gaming in recent years, home to over half of all the world’s gamers. Our partnership with MediaDonuts means advertisers in SEA can now reach this massive, rapidly growing audience with in-game advertising that preserves the gameplay experience,” said Stephanie Lublinski, head of Partnerships, Emerging Markets at Anzu.

“Thanks to our patented, adaptive technology, first-to-market in-game ad viewability measurement with Oracle Moat and full suite of third-party integrations with AdTech vendors, advertisers will be able to achieve this huge reach in a measurable, cost-effective way,” she added.

“Gaming in our region has seen incredible growth over the last two years. We’re thrilled to partner with Anzu to bring its groundbreaking, nondisruptive in-game advertising solutions to 8 countries in APAC,” said Entravision MediaDonuts CEO Pieter-Jan de Kroon.

“Asia will remain a mobile-first gaming region, but we also see growth in console gaming so advertisers can now connect with consumers across all gaming platforms, leveraging Anzu’s full suite of advertising solutions,” he added.

 

To learn more about Entravision MediaDonuts, visit www.mediadonuts.com or connect with them on LinkedIn.

To learn more about Anzu.io, visit https://www.anzu.io/.

ADVERTISING

GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Smart launches new partnership with animated BTS characters TinyTAN&nbsp;
2 hours ago

Smart launches new partnership with animated BTS characters TinyTAN 

2 hours ago
Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is launching today a new partnership with TinyTAN, the group of animated characters created...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Alexander Leo Gamboa promoted to President of AG&P Industrial
3 days ago

Alexander Leo Gamboa promoted to President of AG&P Industrial

3 days ago
AGP International Holdings Pte. Ltd. announced the appointment of Alexander Leo "Alex" Gamboa as the President of AG&P Industrial,...
Biz Memos
fbtw
PayMaya Enterprise rebrands to Maya Business, recognizes trailblazing partners
3 days ago

PayMaya Enterprise rebrands to Maya Business, recognizes trailblazing partners

By Adam Laurena | 3 days ago
To celebrate and showcase its newest offers, Maya Business made the rebrand official last July 28 at the Grand Ballroom of...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Smart launches Belle Mariano in new 'Power All' campaign
4 days ago

Smart launches Belle Mariano in new 'Power All' campaign

4 days ago
Smart is giving subscribers both the power to choose how they make the most of their day and the power to enjoy unlimited...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Leading Korean beverage company to increase market penetration in Philippines
5 days ago

Leading Korean beverage company to increase market penetration in Philippines

5 days ago
Chum-Churum Soonhari recently announced efforts to further strengthen its market penetration overseas with greater focus in...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Annual Stockholders' Meeting of PNOC Exploration Corporation scheduled
5 days ago

Annual Stockholders' Meeting of PNOC Exploration Corporation scheduled

5 days ago
Annual Meeting of Stockholders of PNOC Exploration Corporation (PNOC EC) is schedule on August 26, 2022, Friday, 9:00 a.m,...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with