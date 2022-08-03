Leading Korean beverage company to increase market penetration in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Chum-Churum Soonhari, the world’s leading fruit-based soju brand from LOTTE Chilsung Beverage Co., Ltd. recently announced efforts to further strengthen its market penetration overseas with greater focus in the Philippines, the United States, China, and Vietnam.

The Soonhari brand, which LOTTE Chilsung first exported to the US market in 2016, has recorded a total of 41.9 billion won in sales to 37 countries in 2021. This was achieved through a localized strategy, and based on the global surge of K-Wave from music, film to drama series; driving the world’s demand for Korean branded products.

Sales in the Philippines continue to post the strongest growth, with representatives of LOTTE Chilsung Beverage Co., Ltd. announcing plans to increase its branding activities through various marketing efforts including social media.

“Amidst the unprecedented popularity and demand for soju under the Soonhari brand, we will continue to market our line of products and explore further our strong market overseas led by the Philippines which posted a 271% growth in annual sales,” says James Lee, General Manager at LOTTE Chilsung Beverage Co., Ltd.

Soonhari soju is a clear and colorless distilled spirit native to Korea. The beverage is made from rice, potatoes, and sweet potatoes. It offers a light, sweet, and clean taste with a refreshing finish. It is currently the most popular brand in South Korea and the most in-demand with the youth today.

In 2021, the brand made waves when it appointed BLACKPINK’s Jennie as the new face of Chum-Churum Soonhari following South Korean star Bae Suzy.