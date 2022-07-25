BPI, Ayala Foundation launch donation campaign for culture and arts promotion

MANILA, Philippines — The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) partners with Ayala Foundation Inc. (AFI), the social responsibility arm of the Ayala Group of Companies, for a donation drive that aims to encourage BPI cardholders to donate to Ayala Foundation to promote arts and culture in the country.

The two institutions signed their partnership for this donation campaign in a ceremonial signing held on July 20 at the Ayala Museum.

“We invite our generous BPI Credit, Debit and Prepaid Cardholders to participate in this effort while deepening their knowledge of the local art scene. This is as the Bank continues to aspire to be at the forefront in championing Philippine art through various initiatives for better arts awareness and appreciation,” Jenelyn Lacerna, SVP and Unsecured Lending and Cards, Products and Sales head at BPI, said.

Promo rewards also await BPI Cardholders participating in the donor drive.

Starting July 27, BPI Credit, Debit and Prepaid Cardholders can participate by donating to Ayala Foundation’s Education Program. Every P1,000 or greater donation using a BPI Credit, Debit or Prepaid Card will contribute to funding children’s education. As a token of gratitude, every donation comes with a free ticket to the Ayala Museum.

As one of the leading private museums in the country, the Ayala Museum makes Philippine history, art and culture accessible to the public through engaging exhibitions and exciting cultural programs.

The Ayala Museum uses both traditional and non-traditional platforms to present our country’s rich heritage in fresh, engaging and innovative ways.

“Our collection has delighted the arts and culture enthusiasts among the BPI Cardholders. We welcome those who have not joined in this effort yet as we invite them for a very enriching experience at Ayala Museum, as part of our mission to build and nurture partnerships to achieve impact, scale, and sustainability for everyone involved,” Ma. Elizabeth “Mariles” Gustilo, senior director of Arts and Culture, Ayala Foundation, said.