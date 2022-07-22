Sun Life Grepa donates to Piolo Pascual's Hebreo Foundation

(From left) Carla Gonzalez-Chong, Sun Life Philippines chief client experience and marketing officer; Bessie Adea, Sun Life Grepa head of corporate brand; Piolo Pascual, Hebreo founder and Sun Life ambassador; Chiquie Gonzales, corporate secretary of Hebreo Foundation.

MANILA, Philippines — Sun Life Grepa Financial, Inc. (Sun Life Grepa), one of the country's major life insurance companies, made its annual donation to the Hebreo Foundation for the latter's twin advocacies on health and education.

This was given as part of Sun Life Grepa's support for the 2022 Sunpiology Family Challenge event.

Apart from supporting the health goals of the Sunpiology event, the annual donation from Sun Life Grepa has been used to also send poor but deserving children to school.

Present during the handover to Hebreo Founder were Sun Life ambassador Piolo Pascual and Corporate Secretary of Hebreo Foundation Chiqui Gonzales, They were also joined by Sun Life Grepa Head of Corporate Brand Bessie Adea and Sun Life Philippines Chief Client Experience and Marketing Officer Carla Gonzalez-Chong.