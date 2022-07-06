Nature in the city: The new urban luxury

MANILA, Philippines — The business of building homes continues to evolve along with the changing times and trends in design and construction technology. Property design is largely guided and informed by the needs and behavior of its inhabitants, while at the same time, it also shapes the way they live for the better—forming a regenerative cycle.

In the high-end segment of the market in particular, the goal has always been to create truly distinctive and memorable living experiences for the discerning tastes of high-net worth individuals and their families. These days, a home that provides freedom of movement amid a safe and secure environment is highly desired, especially if it is situated within nature. Such an environment is increasingly becoming rare with today’s rapid urbanization.

Thankfully, there are luxury developments today that successfully meet such need to adapt to an ever-evolving urban environment while continuing to offer a surprisingly delightful living proposition.

Finding a quiet part of town

Ayala Land Premier’s (ALP) Arbor Lanes, by its very name based on the Latin word for “tree,” is a condominium community that is fast gaining reputation for providing a truly refreshing take on urban luxury—by creating a veritable nature-based sanctuary for weary city dwellers.

The enclave is the pioneer residential component in Arca South, Ayala Land’s 74-hectare estate in the former Food Terminal Inc. (FTI) site in Taguig City. This is a quieter side of the city, characterized by low density developments—Arbor Lanes, for instance, is home to less than 270 residential units per block.

Arca South’s mixed-use master plan features residential, commercial and office zones similar to BGC but on a more intimate and accessible scale. For one, given the estate’s proximity to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the structures here rise up to around 20 floors in height, which guarantees clear, wide views of the sky whenever one looks up.

Arca South is also at the nexus of major government infrastructure projects such as the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), C-5 and C-6 roads, and an integrated intermodal transport terminal, which includes a station along the Metro Manila Subway. Dedicated Skyway ramps leading into the district are also in the works. All these make the estatea strategic gateway to the south of Metro Manila, which is another area of burgeoning growth and development.

Thriving in a nature-rich community

The overall expansive atmosphere of Arca South—with 60 percent of its land area dedicated to open spaces and greenery, and kept unobstructed through a network of underground utilities—transitions seamlessly into the daily living experience at Arbor Lanes.

As expected in a high-end development, design is deliberate and meticulous. The five-tower, midrise vertical community is characterized by a rectilinear placement, whose simplicity belies the privacy and exclusivity that it creates in terms of the flow of movement of its inhabitants. This placement also results in visually stunning corridors of verdant greenery in between the residential buildings, where trees literally take centerstage. Some, for instance, are planted at the bottom of the below-grade parking levels, with their top branches peeking through the concourse ground to create an unexpected landscape feature.

These corridors also comprise the common spaces where amenities such as gardens, pools and lounges are strategically positioned, furnished with contemporary resort furniture in classic yet sophisticated neutral colors. Other common areas such as the porte cochere and lobbies of the buildings feature the same urban oasis design theme.

A notable architectural feature in Arbor Lanes areGarden Terraces, visible on the building façade as large vertical notches that cut across a number of floors. Varying in placement and in size, from 45 to as spacious as 149 square meters, they all share a common purpose of providing an added amenity for residents, as well as allowing natural light and air to permeate in the corridors of the buildings.

Most units in Arbor Lanes boast of a generously sized balcony fitted with a unique operable louver system that provides privacy and shields occupants from the tropical sun.

Relishing a sanctuary of a home

ALP’s attention to detail is even more evident in the space planning of Arbor Lanes’ residential units, with thoughtful features that elevate everyday living with laidback sophistication. For instance, most units boast of a generously sized balcony fitted with a unique operable louver system that provides privacy and shields occupants from the tropical sun. Visually, the plantation-style louvers elevate the resort-like ambiance of the development.

With generous floor area as a hallmark of luxury condo design, unit choices in Arbor Lanes range from one- to three-bedroom apartments starting from 62 up to 370 square meters. A limited inventory of special units includes ground floor Garden Villaswith their own private veranda and access to the amenity spine; at the topmost floors, there are Canopy Suites with sprawling balconies, and a select offering of Canopy Pool Villas—bi-level penthouse units with their own private pool deck.

The first three towers of Arbor Lanes are now completed and the community is slowly coming to life with close to a hundred residents already enjoying their units, along with more moving in. Those wanting to get into this modern residential resort community can still look into inventory in the last two pre-selling buildings. With Ayala Land Premier’s track record of developing real estate that serves as a reliable store of value over time, a home in Arbor Lanes can be expected to endure from generation to generation, especially with its orientation toward sustainable living.

Perhaps this, most importantly, may be the height ofurban living brought about by harmony with nature, peace of mind as well as a sound investment—a truly compelling proposition in today’s evolving luxury property market.

