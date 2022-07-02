British Chamber hosts World Gin Day featuring British premium gins, Dingley Dell Pork

(As released) The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines successfully celebrated its fourth annual World Gin Day yesterday at Dusit Thani Hotel in Makati City in partnership with Ginebra San Miguel.

Special acknowledgement to the Chamber’s Gin Night sponsors: Philippine National Bank (PNB), Allianz PNB Life Insurance, William Hill and Etihad Airways.

Supporting the event, Richard Graham MP, UK trade envoy to the Philippines and Allistair White, UK’s deputy head of mission were the event’s distinguished guests.

During the gin night, the Chamber introduced the unique stories of carefully crafted, multi-awarded British Gins exploring its potential to enter the Philippine market such as Chatsworth Gin, House of Elrick, Forest Distillery, Bolney Estate Gin, Silent Pool and Shivering Mountain.

Another highlight of the occasion was the 4th BCCP Bartending Competition won by Jeremie “Auie” Benisano of SawSaw / Cafe Fleur Restaurant.

The Chamber also had the opportunity to serve a lovely roast pork from renowned British pork exporter Dingley Dell to its members and guests. Dingley Dell was among the nine British delegation who visited the Philippines for a Trade Mission in May led by the Chamber.

In a report published by the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), the UK ranked sixth among sources of pork importation in the Philippines. The UK’s Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board reports, UK pig meat exports in the Philippines reached almost £17 million in the first four months of 2022 – up 14% on the same period last year.

The British Chamber, committed to its advocacy to identify business opportunities for UK companies, is hosting its second trade mission focusing on the food and beverage sector in September in partnership with Kent County Council.