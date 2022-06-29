British Chamber promotes premium UK gin brands, bares 2nd trade mission

Since arriving in their country in early 17th Century, gin has been a staple drink of the British.

(As released) The British Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines is celebrating World Gin Day in partnership with the Ginebra San Miguel, on the 30th June 2022 at Dusit Thani Hotel, Makati City at 6 p.m.

Key sponsors of the Chamber’s World Gin Day are the Philippine National Bank (PNB), Allianz PNB Life Insurance, William Hill and Etihad Airways.

Event highlights include the introduction of multi-awarded and premium British Gin brands that seek potential business opportunities to grow their exports in the Philippines. Through this, the Chamber will tell the unique story of each UK-made gin product from Chatsworth Gin, House of Elrick, Forest Distillery, Bolney Estate Gin, Silent Pool, Shivering Mountain, Trevethan and Sacred Gin.

The Philippines is known to be one of the largest gin consumers in the world, responsible for 43% of the world’s gin consumption or 23 million cases annually.

Keeping this factor in mind, plus the country’s young and growing population, the local market has always been attractive for British companies.

Another highlight includes the bartending contest with participation from notable hotels and restaurants including Dusit Thani Hotel, Holiday Inn, SawSaw/Cafe Fleur Restaurant, Joy Nostalg and Raffles and Fairmont.

With lifted pandemic-related restrictions, the Chamber has been gearing up to host in-person events and activities that will support even further the development of the Philippine-British business community.

On events, the Chamber has partnered with Kent County Council to host another two-day Trade Mission slated in September this year focusing on Food and Beverage sector. — As released

--

Disclaimer: This press release is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.