^

Biz Memos

Invest and manifest: Why you must act on your dreams now

Philstar.com
June 8, 2022 | 2:25pm
Invest and manifest: Why you must act on your dreams now
FWD Manifest is the first insurance product that protects and rewards you for investing more for a longer period to boost your wealth-building.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — The future still holds so much potential despite everything, especially when you know how to manifest your dreams in life and follow through with long-term investments. All you need is the guidance of experts to show you how you can make this work so you can turn your manifestations into reality.

There are now VULs (Variable Universal Life plans) that not only give you the opportunity to get reliable investments but provide you with life protection as well. However, not all VULs are designed in the same way.

Take, for example, FWD Life Insurance’s investment-linked product, FWD Manifest. It is the first insurance product that protects and rewards you for investing more for a longer period to boost your wealth-building. It has the benefits a good VUL can offer such as life protection, investment opportunities in diverse global and local funds, accidental death benefit, customized protection booster and premium waiver.

For quick reference, here are four unique features that FWD Manifest has to offer: 

  • Start-up Bonus - Gets up to 30% of the basic annual premium on the first policy year to be added on the 5th and 10th year of the plan.
     
  • Premium Extension Bonus - Gets 2% bonus if you decide to extend your premium payment after the required period.
     
  • Investment Protector Bonus - Protects your stock market investments in case the Philippine Stock Exchange Composite Index price goes lower than its original price five years ago. 
     
  • Guaranteed Milestone Increase - gives you a one-time pre-approved 20% benefit amount increase up to P2 million. All they have to do to get this bonus is to choose which milestone in life they would want to celebrate, e.g. a wedding in five years, a house in 10, or perhaps retirement in 30 years.

“We all have dreams in life that can come true only if we support them with action, and that’s the purpose of FWD Manifest. We hope to empower people to invest in what matters to them the most so they can celebrate living and stay strong especially during uncertain times,” said FWD Life Insurance President and CEO Li Hao Zhuang. 

With life protection and financial health now packaged into one product (and with bonuses at that), you can confidently claim success right now from your manifested dreams. FWD Manifest makes it doable. 

 

Visit https://www.fwd.com.ph/manifest/ and discover the best way you can invest and manifest your future.

FWD LIFE INSURANCE

INSURANCE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
STI College welcomes back students for limited face-to-face classes
4 days ago

STI College welcomes back students for limited face-to-face classes

4 days ago
More schools and educational institutions are now conducting limited face-to-face classes as the rate of COVID-19 cases in...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Arthaland Corporation to hold Annual Stockholders' Meeting
5 days ago

Arthaland Corporation to hold Annual Stockholders' Meeting

5 days ago
The annual stockholders meeting of Arthaland Corporation will be held virtually on June 24, 2022, Friday, 9 a.m. 
Biz Memos
fbtw
Monde Nissin Corporation to hold Annual Stockholders&rsquo; Meeting this June
5 days ago

Monde Nissin Corporation to hold Annual Stockholders’ Meeting this June

5 days ago
Monde Nissin Corporation’s 2022 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting will be held virtually via the [email protected] virtual...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Arthaland Corporation: Annual Stockholders' Meeting
6 days ago

Arthaland Corporation: Annual Stockholders' Meeting

6 days ago
The annual stockholders meeting of Arthaland Corporation will be held virtually on June 24, 2022, Friday, 9 a.m. 
Biz Memos
fbtw
British Chamber and Philippine Embassy in London Pleased with Pork Tariff Extension and Meat Trade Mission
7 days ago

British Chamber and Philippine Embassy in London Pleased with Pork Tariff Extension and Meat Trade Mission

7 days ago
On the 30th of May 2022, British Chamber of Commerce Philippines Executive Director and Trustee, Chris Nelson and Ambassador...
Biz Memos
fbtw
CDM, ChatGenie, Messenger to host free webinars on social commerce essentials
Partner
8 days ago

CDM, ChatGenie, Messenger to host free webinars on social commerce essentials

8 days ago
Certified Digital Marketer (CDM), together with ChatGenie and Messenger, invites you to Social Commerce Essentials —...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with