Monde Nissin Corporation to hold Annual Stockholders’ Meeting this June

MANILA, Philippines — Monde Nissin Corporation’s 2022 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting will be held virtually via the [email protected] virtual online platform accessible at https://conveneagm.com/ph/MONDE2022ASM on June 24 at 10:00 a.m.

