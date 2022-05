Empire East Land Holdings Inc. announces annual meeting of stockholders

MANILA, Philippines — The annual stockholders' meeting of Empire East Land Holding Inc. will be held virtually on June 21 at 9:00 a.m. via http://empire-east.com/asm2022.

